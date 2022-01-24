Oorwin Welcomes Luis Rivera as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIATS–Oorwin is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Rivera as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rivera joins Oorwin with more than 25 years of sales and operational experience in leading global companies. He has guided human resource technology companies through major transitions, such as initial public offerings, acquisitions and rapid global growth.

Prior to joining Oorwin, Mr. Rivera was General Manager of Hexa Ventures, a boutique VC firm specializing in HR Technology where he managed a portfolio of over 45 investments. Luis has also held many executive and sales leadership positions in several leading global firms.

Oorwin has already proven itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing AI powered talent intelligent platforms and is at the forefront leveraging AI and technology. As part of our commitment to strengthen our leadership teams, this is the first of many announcements this year.

In this new role, Luis will be responsible for the execution of Oorwin’s overall business strategy, positioning, new initiatives and growth plans.

After his acceptance of the role, Luis said, “It is a great opportunity, and I am excited to join the Oorwin team, as a high-growth, transformational company, with a global focus and a clear vision. I know that Oorwin has great potential to impact organizations by helping them significantly increase their access to the best talent and to onboard and optimize that talent to reach its full potential. Oorwin has the ability to support its customers’ managers, employees, candidates, and recruiters resulting in improved productivity and revenue growth. I truly believe that Oorwin will help companies create a competitive advantage in this global landscape, where access to talent is scarce. I am happy to join the wonderful leadership team here.

I am looking forward to helping realize the true potential of Oorwin by strengthening its core business operations and successfully venturing into new growth markets. “

