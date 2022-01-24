DEINOVE- Second convening to a Combined General Meeting on May 30, 2022

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 18, 2022 was unable to deliberate as the required quorum was not reached, and that a new combined AGM will be held on May 30, 2022 at 3 pm CEST, in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

The shareholders taking part in the vote at DEINOVE’s Combined Annual General Meeting held yesterday owned collectively 1,946,309 shares with voting rights out of a total of 33,308,806 shares with voting rights, or 5.84%. Consequently, in the absence of the required quorum the General Meeting could not validly deliberate on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions set out in the meeting notice published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) no 44, dated April 13, 2022.

The shareholders are therefore invited to a second Combined General Meeting to be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 3 pm CEST in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda. A second convening notice will be published on May 20, 2022 in the BALO and in a legal newspaper.

All the documents regarding this AGM will be available on the Company’s website as from May 20, 2022: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

As a precaution, DEINOVE’s shareholders are encouraged to anticipate their votes and to favor the use of postal votes or proxy votes to take part in the AGM.

The shareholders’ vote for the first AGM remains valid and counted for the second AGM.

The shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance via email.

Forms for postal vote or proxy vote:

Available on request to the Company ( [email protected] )

) Downloadable on the Company’s website: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

Deadline for considering voting forms:

Friday, May 27, 2022 at 00:00 AM CEST.

Sending methods:

By post: DEINOVE – A l’attention de Monsieur Mario ALCARAZ, 1682, rue de la Valsière – CAP SIGMA, ZAC EUROMEDECINE II – 34790 Grabels

By email: [email protected]

Supporting documents:

Registered shareholders: none

Bearer shareholders: certificate of account registration delivered by their account-holding institution.

Our investor relations team is available for any additional question: [email protected]

