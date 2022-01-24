Perficient to Showcase Corporate Performance Management Expertise at OneStream Splash 2022

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it will demonstrate its corporate performance management (CPM) expertise at OneStream Splash 2022, taking place from May 23-26 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

Many organizations perform financial close, planning, and reporting using outdated spreadsheets, disparate systems, and overall inefficient processes. CPM consolidates these processes in a single application, allowing businesses to become forward-looking and data-driven while increasing profitability and efficiency. By leveraging the power of the OneStream platform, Perficient helps businesses transform and modernize their CPM processes in the cloud.

“We are excited to share our expertise and showcase the power of the OneStream platform at Splash,” said Joe Klewicki, general manager of CPM operations, Perficient. “With OneStream, Perficient is able to deliver exponential business value to our clients that improves speed, flexibility, and accuracy, which in turn, positively impacts their decision making, response time, and overall performance.”

Learn How to Optimize CPM with OneStream

Perficient subject matter experts and thought leaders will present at OneStream Splash in three learning sessions, two in-person and one virtual.

Connect with Perficient at OneStream Splash and Support the American Cancer Society

Perficient’s CPM experts will also be on-hand at the OneStream Splash exhibit hall in booth 137. Attendees can visit the booth to speak with Perficient experts about how the OneStream platform can bring added value to their business. In addition, Perficient will make a donation to the American Cancer Society on behalf of each booth visitor.

A OneStream Diamond Level Partner, Perficient has more than 20 years of experience helping businesses modernize finance and reporting processes with CPM applications. For more information about Perficient’s CPM expertise, subscribe to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

