Discover Wellness Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the Alberta Securities Commission

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2022) – Discover Wellness Solutions Inc. (CSE: WLNS) (“Discover Wellness“, or the “Company“) announces that the Company has been issued a cease trade order (“CTO”) by the Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC”) for not filing the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively “Annual Filings”) by the filing deadline of May 2, 2022, namely:

the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;

the management’s discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021; and

the certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

As announced on April 11, 2022, the Company is facing a very challenging liquidity situation and is paying only crucial vendors; the Company does not have the funds to pay for the audit of its 2021 financial statements. The Company has started the process of selling its Newell property and the proceeds will be used to repay debts and fund the audit of its 2021 financial statements and complete its Annual Filings. The Company will seek to have the ASC CTO revoked once the audit and filings are completed.

Despite the CTO, a beneficial security holder of the Company who is not, and was not at the date of the CTO, an insider or control person of the Company, may sell securities of the Company acquired before the date of the CTO if the following apply: (a) the sale is made through a “foreign organized regulated market”, as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; and (b) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Holders of the Company’s securities are urged to consult with their own investment advisors or legal counsel about the implications of the CTO.

The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

Discover Wellness is a Canadian company licensed, through its subsidiary, to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. The Company intends to exit the cannabis industry and seek new business opportunities.

