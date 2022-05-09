LBank Weekly Listing Report, May 9th, 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

Project: SPSI

Listing date: May 9th

Key words: Defi, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.spmainnet.com/

About:

Special power silver intends to build a platform that is convenient for maintenance, repair, and management by storing all information in the blockchain.

Project: TOMS

Listing date: May 9th

Key words: Utillity, NFT, Metaverse, Listed on MEXC, ERC20

Official Website: https://tomtomcoin.io/

About:

This project is a comprehensive platform operated by TOM N TOMS company.

TOM N TOMS has more than 500 offline stores worldwide and is live token payments through the MyTOM membership application.

We designed Exhibition-To-Earn (E2E) that provides utility in the real world and Metaverse, offers differentiated membership benefits based on NFT and TOMS tokens, and enables rental revenue by displaying owned NFTs offline.

Users can also play P2E (play-to-earn) games that make money by running our brand store on Metaverse.

Project: FWC

Listing date: May 9th

Key words: NFT, GameFi, Meme, others, Listed on PancakeSwap, BitMart, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, BSC

Official Website: https://fwctoken.com/

About:

FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety. We are currently integrating China Blockchain and NFT technologies for a better collective customer experience. Our platform is based on the Binance smart chain, which ensures the authenticity, traceability and immutability of digital assets. It also has a dynamic user interface and a customizable API to assist transactions.

Project: MON

Listing date: May 10th

Key words: Others, Initial listing, KLAY

Official Website: https://monstock.io/

About:

Monstock develops and implements various revenue models to ensure stable service operations and the maintenance of the platform ecosystem.

The revenue is used as a cost for the company and the operation of the platform, as well as some are returned to the Reward Pool to be returned to the user.

Project: NIT

Listing date: May 11th

Key words: Others, Listed on latoken, Mainnet

Official Website: https://nesten.io/

About:

Nesten is a community-based distributed infrastructure built by the people, for the people, and we’re one of the first real alternatives to Big Tech. Concentrating on bridging the gap between blockchain technology and real world utilities.

Project: PIE

Listing date: May 12th

Key words: Defi, Listed on BitMart, BSC

Official Website: https://pieme.io/

About:

Pieme is a decentralized social platform that connects people to authentic home-cooked local dishes. Meals are prepared by individuals from their homes, then offered to people in the surrounding communities. The platform aims to help people connect through their shared love for authentic home-cooked local food.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – May 2nd to May 8th, 2022

Name: STRM

Official Website: https://stream-coin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/strm/usdt/#innovation

Name: WWY

Official Website: https://weway.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wwy/usdt/#innovation

Name: TSCT

Weekly gain: 14%

Official Website: https://transientnetwork.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tsct/usdt/#innovation

Name: UAC

Weekly gain: 12899%

Official Website: http://ulanco.kr/index_en.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/uac/usdt/#innovation

Name: CRDC

Official Website: https://www.cardiocoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/crdc/usdt/#innovation

Name: GAL

Weekly gain: 575%

Official Website: https://galaxy.eco/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gal/usdt/#innovation

Name: BUC

Weekly gain: 3400%

Official Website: http://beaucat.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/buc/usdt/#usd

Name: TNT

Weekly gain: 110%

Official Website: https://talent-tv.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tnt/usdt/#usd

Name: KIDS

Weekly gain: 52%

Official Website: https://www.super-kids.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kids/usdt/#usd

Name: DINGO

Official Website: https://dingocoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/dingo/usdt/#innovation

