Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed DIVILAND (DVLD) on May 11, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DVLD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: DIVILAND (DVLD) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To make real estate investments and transactions easier, a project named DIVILAND (DVLD) integrates the Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology, so that it can offer innovative features including game elements, NFTs, wallet, payment, staking, advertising, group buying, auction, and many more. Its native token DVLD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on May 11, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DIVILAND

DIVILAND offers an innovative method for transaction in real estate and blockchain. By utilizing artificial intelligence, game elements, equity sales, and blockchain payments, DIVILAND enhances the attractiveness of the real estate transaction.

Thanks to the split information processing method of blockchain, anyone interested in ultra-high-priced landmarks can trade small amounts. Furthermore, by integrating the Ethereum-based ERC20 token, DIVILAND makes it possible to trade all over the world.

About DVLD Token

DVLD is a medium for the real estate ecosystem and revitalizing the DIVILAND platform. It functions as a utility token used on the platform as a medium for user-to-user exchange, providing a convenient and secure payment and settlement method between users interacting within the DIVILAND platform ecosystem.

Based on ERC-20, DVLD has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for rewards, 20% is provided for token sale, another 20% is provided for staking, 10% will be used for marketing, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

DVLD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on May 11, 2022, investors who are interested in DIVILAND investment can easily buy and sell DVLD token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

