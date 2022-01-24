Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Pieme (PIE) on May 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PIE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Pieme (PIE) on May 12, 2022

Utilizing the power of blockchain and crypto, Pieme (PIE) enables people to turn their home into part-time restaurants or event venues, while supporting payment using PIE token and fiat currency. Its native token PIE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pieme

Pieme is a platform that allows people to turn their homes into part-time restaurants or event venues. The platform helps people share news, thoughts and experiences through text or media, and to chat with friends and loved ones in both private and group conversations. It’s a unique platform based on recommendations from chefs, event organizers and the public with inspiration from apps like Uber that let people use their cars as part-time taxis or Airbnb that gives people a platform to turn their homes into part-time guest houses.

To use Pieme, users can simply open Pieme app, navigate to the guest section, select meals, all available meals near the user will be displayed. Users can search by price, distance, food category and food popularity, all these filters are available to make their search more accessible.

With Pieme, people can connect through their shared love for authentic, home-cooked local dishes.

About PIE Token

The PIE Token is the exclusive payment option on Pieme used by users to order for meals, book event tickets and pay for advertising fees at a discount. PIE Token enables users on Pieme to enjoy discounts, low transaction fees, privacy, security and rewards while transacting on the platform.

Based on BEP-20, PIE has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 12.5% is provided for seed, 15.5% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for public sale, another 1% is provided for liquidity, 10% is provided for liquidity mining, another 10% is provided for platform rewards, 15% is provided for partnership, 10% will be used for marketing, another 10% is reserved, 6% is allocated to advisors, and the rest 9% is allocated to the team.

PIE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 12, 2022, investors who are interested in Pieme investment can easily buy and sell PIE token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

