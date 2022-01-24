DocGo Announces Strong First Quarter 2022 Results

Q1 Revenue of $118 Million Up 137% Over Comparable Prior Year Period

Bolsters Senior Staff, Expands Market Footprint

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical transportation solutions, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

“During the first quarter we were able to continue our momentum from 2021, as we began the transition of some Covid-related services to longer term non-Covid related work both with new and existing customers. Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible. While there are challenges, we are making great progress,” stated Stan Vashovsky, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DocGo. “We also continue to expand our breadth and geographic reach, adding new services in new states, while bolstering the strength of our operational team. Not only did DocGo grow revenue 137% over the year-ago period, but we also generated strong net income and cash flow, and we expect to see continued improvements in profitability over time. We continue to operate in a vast, untapped market with a scalable and capital efficient business model. Our first quarter results represent a strong start to what I anticipate will be a successful 2022, and I look forward to sharing additional updates.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $117.9 million. The Company estimates that Q1 2022 Covid testing revenues amounted to $38 million.

Q1 2022 total revenue of $117.9 million represents an increase of 137% over $49.7 million in total revenue for the first quarter of 2021, which included $20.4 million of Covid testing revenues. Excluding Covid testing revenues from both periods, total revenues in Q1 2022 increased by approximately 173% from Q1 2021.

The Company estimates that Covid testing revenue accounted for approximately 32% of total revenues in Q1 2022, compared to 41% in Q4 2021.

Mobile Health revenue increased to approximately $90.1 million, compared to $30.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase reflects the extension of certain key contracts as well as a number of new contracts.

Medical transport revenue was approximately $27.8 million, up 46% from $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income was $9.4 million, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) grew to approximately $13.6 million, versus Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Select Corporate Highlights

Expanded our presence in New York and New Jersey through a new, multi-year contract with Aetna for our DocGo On-Demand Mobile Urgent Care service. The service will be provided to Aetna’s commercial and Medicare Advantage members in New York and New Jersey.

Strengthened our senior management ranks by hiring Lee Bienstock, a seasoned professional who spent the last 10 years at Google across various business units and initiatives, as DocGo’s Chief Operating Officer.

Interacted with 1.1 million patients in Q1 2022, representing an 88% increase over the same period in 2021.

Announced the launch of America’s first all-electric EV ambulance, and DocGo’s ‘Zero Emission’ initiative with the goal of converting our entire fleet of ambulances to EV by 2032. Subsequently, we completed our first patient transport in partnership with Jefferson Health.

Awarded three new contracts in the UK, adding new service areas to East England and Central England, and further expanding our footprint in Greater Manchester.

Expanded our relationship with Carnival Corporation, adding 15 additional ships and launching services in Mobile, Alabama.

Acquired new medical transportation licenses in Delaware and Maryland, expanding our US transportation footprint to eleven states.

Hosted a “Fireside Chat” format investor event featuring marquee customers Carnival Corporation and Thomas Jefferson University, who discussed why they chose DocGo for their companies’ mobile health and medical transportation needs.

_______________________________________________________________



1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.



2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA outlook to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measure (net income). Forward- looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.



3 See table below for additional detail.

2022 Guidance

The company continues to see strong demand from its customers for both mobile health and transportation services. Accordingly, the company is reiterating its prior revenue guidance for fiscal year 2022 of approximately $400-420 million. This represents growth of 25-32% over 2021 revenues. Excluding estimated Covid testing revenues from both years, its 2022 revenue guidance would represent an annual increase of 65% – 75% over 2021(3). Adjusted EBITDA(2) is anticipated to be approximately $35-41 million for 2022.

Conference call and webcast

DocGo management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter results tomorrow, May 10, at 8:30 am ET. To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0784 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8560 (international). Reference conference ID 13728508.

The webcast can be accessed using the following link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541038&tp_key=a8e9864837 or under “Events” on the “Investors” section of the company’s website, https://ir.docgo.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s investor relations page through June 2, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, including our transition to non-COVID related services, geographic expansion, new and existing contracts and our “Zero Emission” initiative, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, , including our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definition and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be the Company’s core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

The table below reflects the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year’s first quarter ended March 31, 2021:

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,353,909 $ 175,537,221 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,023,348 and $7,377,389 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 76,167,670 78,383,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,649,206 2,111,656 Total current assets 268,170,785 256,032,491 Property and equipment, net 12,624,427 12,733,889 Intangibles, net 10,579,310 10,678,049 Goodwill 8,686,966 8,686,966 Restricted cash 10,370,398 3,568,509 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,962,805 4,195,682 Finance lease right-of-use assets 8,658,897 9,307,113 Equity method investment 520,063 589,058 Other assets 1,622,653 3,810,895 Total assets $ 325,196,304 $ 309,602,652 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,120,928 $ 15,833,970 Accrued liabilities 38,174,025 35,110,877 Line of credit 1,025,881 25,881 Notes payable, current 593,831 600,449 Due to seller 1,411,169 1,571,419 Operating lease liability, current 1,404,651 1,461,335 Finance lease liability, current 3,262,004 3,271,990 Total current liabilities 60,992,489 57,875,921 Notes payable, non-current 1,171,306 1,302,839 Operating lease liability, non-current 2,788,103 2,980,946 Finance lease liability, non-current 6,402,846 6,867,420 Warrant liabilities 13,577,251 13,518,502 Total liabilities 84,931,995 82,545,628 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 100,475,958 and 100,133,953 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31,2021, respectively) 10,208 10,013 Additional paid-in-capital 284,938,732 283,161,216 Accumulated deficit (52,927,020 ) (63,556,714 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,364 ) (32,501 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 231,983,556 219,582,014 Noncontrolling interests 8,280,753 7,475,010 Total stockholders’ equity 240,264,309 227,057,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 325,196,304 $ 309,602,652

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 117,891,552 $ 49,688,856 Expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) 77,987,573 35,860,742 Operating expenses: General and administrative 23,860,616 12,035,526 Depreciation and amortization 2,201,021 1,597,676 Legal and regulatory 1,347,983 656,658 Technology and development 1,141,833 569,351 Sales, advertising and marketing 1,257,961 842,861 Total expenses 107,796,987 51,562,814 Income (loss) from operations 10,094,565 (1,873,958 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income (expense), net (135,606) ) (115,009 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (58,749) ) – Loss on initial equity method investments (83,341) ) – Other income (loss) (4,253) ) – Total other income (expense) (281,949) ) (115,009 ) Net income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 9,812,616 (1,988,967 ) Income tax expense (440,179) ) (10,029 ) Net income (loss) 9,372,437 (1,998,996 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,257,257) ) (320,632 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries 10,629,694 (1,678,364 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,863) ) 7,998 Total comprehensive gain (loss) $ 10,623,831 $ (1,670,366 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries – Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – Basic 100,177,082 58,388,866 Net income (loss) per share attributable to DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries – Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted 115,652,049 58,388,866

DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 9,372,437 $ (1,998,996 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 711,878 528,840 Amortization of intangible assets 633,363 422,024 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets 855,781 646,812 Loss from equity method investment 68,995 – Bad debt expense 1,154,235 678,840 Stock based compensation 1,422,937 391,534 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (58,749 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,061,709 (7,138,675 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,537,550 ) (2,121,543 ) Other assets 2,188,242 (113,384 ) Accounts payable (671,744 ) (583,363 ) Accrued liabilities 3,063,148 7,903,736 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,264,682 (1,384,175 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (602,416 ) (760,049 ) Acquisition of intangibles (534,624 ) (515,246 ) Acquisition of businesses – (759 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,137,040 ) (1,276,054 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit line 1,000,000 – Repayments of notes payable (138,151 ) (282,115 ) Due to seller (160,250 ) – Noncontrolling interest contributions 2,063,000 333,025 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 374,344 – Equity costs (19,570 ) – Payments on obligations under finance lease (622,575 ) (601,501 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,496,798 (550,591 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,863 ) 7,998 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 19,618,577 (3,202,822 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 179,105,730 34,457,273 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 198,724,307 $ 31,254,451 DocGo Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 68,222 $ 2,365 Cash paid for interest on finance lease liabilities $ 153,327 $ 121,356 Cash paid for income taxes $ 440,179 $ 7,225 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 722,716 $ 1,454,029 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash Cash $ 188,353,909 $ 28,134,967 Restricted Cash 10,370,398 3,119,484 Total cash and restricted cash shown in statement of cash flows $ 198,724,307 $ 31,254,451

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Primary Geographical Markets United States $ 115,053,431 $ 47,681,374 United Kingdom 2,838,121 2,007,482 Total revenue $ 117,891,552 $ 49,688,856 Major Segments/Service Lines Transportation Services $ 27,812,510 $ 19,124,020 Mobile Health 90,079,042 30,564,836 Total revenue $ 117,891,552 $ 49,688,856

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Q1 2021 Q1 2022 2021 2022 Net Income/(loss) (GAAP) -$2.0 $9.4 (+) Net Interest expense/ (income) $0.1 $0.1 (+) Income Tax $0.0 $0.4 (+) Depreciation & amortization $1.6 $2.2 (+) Remeasurement of Warrant Liabilities $0.0 $0.1 -$0.3 $12.2 (+) Non-cash stock compensation $0.4 $1.4 (+) Non-recurring expense $0.3 $0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $0.4 $13.6

Forecasted 2022 Revenue Growth Rate with and without Covid Testing in $MM FY 2021 FY 2022 % Change Total Revenues $ 319 $400-$420 25%-32% Estimated Covid Testing Revenues $ 110 $ 55 -50% All non-Covid testing Revenues $ 209 $345-$365 65%-75%

