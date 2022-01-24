SkyWater Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in these upcoming investor conferences in Q2:

Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference



Virtual; 1×1 meetings being held Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



New York, NY



Conference dates: June 1-2, 2022



SKYT schedule: 1x1s only

Investor presentation material utilized during these events will be made available on the company’s investor relations website.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

