Dyve Biosciences to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

CAMARILLO, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, today announced that Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will be presenting a corporate overview at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace on Monday, May 23 – Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference Presentation Information (in-person)

  Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
     
  Time: 9:15 am – 9:55 am ET
     
  Presenter: Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder
     
  Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
     
  Format: Corporate Presentation
     
  Webcast: Registration Link (click here)
     
    * a replay will be available following the presentation for 1 year

The live audio webcast and replay will be available in the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://dyvebio.com/newsroom/events/.

Please contact your UBS representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dyve Biosciences management during the conference.

About Dyve Biosciences 

Dyve is a clinical-stage biotech company applying its proprietary transdermal delivery technology to a broad pipeline of clinical assets, including a collection of new chemical entities (NCEs) in collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company. Dyve has an emulsion-based platform technology that has succeeded where previous attempts with patches and microneedles have failed – allowing for the topical application and transdermal delivery of both simple and complex molecules that are neither suitable nor optimal for traditional oral and injectable routes of administration. Dyve’s transdermal delivery system provides a new paradigm for a universal third route of drug delivery, combining the fast onset of action and systemic availability of an injectable, with the convenience and optimal pharmacokinetic profile of an oral pill. Dyve’s goal is to set a new standard with a comprehensive transdermal delivery solution, creating therapeutics which are both patient-friendly and clinically intuitive for a wide array of indications. Dyve’s technology includes a novel approach for delivering pH-adjusting agents through the skin. This has the potential to decrease the acidic microenvironments that are key to the pathology and treatment of multiple disease states within oncology, immunology, and inflammation. For example, Dyve’s lead asset, pH-modulator DYV702, recently completed a successful multi-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for reducing the pain associated with acute gouty arthritis. Dyve’s novel technology platform carries a robust portfolio of both pending and issued patents. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com

Corporate Contact
Jim McGee
Dyve Biosciences, Inc.
805-857-6449
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
[email protected]

Related Stories

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

BioCardia to Host Q1 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SCYNEXIS to Present New Data of Ibrexafungerp for Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from Ongoing Phase 3 FURI Study at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May

TRACON to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 11, 2022

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Revenue Interest Financing Agreement for Up to $260 Million in Non-Dilutive Capital

You may have missed

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

BioCardia to Host Q1 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on May 11, 2022

SCYNEXIS to Present New Data of Ibrexafungerp for Refractory Vulvovaginal Candidiasis from Ongoing Phase 3 FURI Study at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

Dyve Biosciences to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May

error: Content is protected !!