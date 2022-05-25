Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in May

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in May 2022 as follows:

CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2022 (Virtual)
Presentation: May 9, 2022, 8:30 pm China Standard Time
One-on-one meetings: May 10 – 13

ICA 2nd Annual Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
One-on-one meetings: May 19 – 24

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid)
Presentation: May 25, 2022, 3:30 pm Eastern Time
Location: Miami, Florida
One-on-one meetings (virtual and in-person): May 23 – 27
Webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations
The replay of the presentation can be accessed through the “News and Events” section of Gracell’s investor website.

About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contact
Marvin Tang
[email protected]

Investor contact
Siyuan Wang
[email protected]

