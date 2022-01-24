TRACON to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 11, 2022

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the United States, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. In addition, management will host a conference call to provide an update on corporate activities and discuss the financial results.

Conference call and webcast:
Date: May 11, 2022
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Dial-in: (855) 779-9066 (Domestic) or (631) 485-4859 (International)
Passcode: 8178208
Via web: www.traconpharma.com; “Events and Presentations” section within the “Investors” section

A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the website.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

Company Contact: Investor Contact:
Mark Wiggins Brian Ritchie
Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 251-3492 (212) 915-2578
[email protected] [email protected]

