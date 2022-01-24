Earnix Welcomes Two Experienced Insurance Leaders Further Advancing Global Footprint

Adrian Coupland and Edwin Amerman to helm worldwide strategic expansion

LONDON & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, a global provider of real-time AI-driven rating, dynamic pricing, product personalization, and fully operationalized telematics solutions for Insurance and Banking, announced today two new insurance technology leaders will join the organization to support its mission to create a personalized connected world and lead the transformation of how insurance enterprises run. Adrian Coupland based in London and US-based Edwin Amerman will work in concert to execute the company’s global sales and business development strategies.

Adrian Coupland has over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in the insurance industry. He held multiple positions at SSP Limited over his 17-year tenure. His most recent role was as Customer and Marketing Director. With his background advising the insurance sector on the value of adopting data analytics, AI-driven rating capabilities, and telematics strategies, he has led insurers and brokers to operate more efficiently.

With over 25 years of sales and business development experience, Edwin Amerman will support and strengthen the North American sales organizations to deliver significant revenue gains. He has held multiple roles managing teams at Duck Creek Technologies, Skillsoft, NETg, GartnerLearning, Koch Industries, and the US Army. He is an accomplished leader with the proven ability to illustrate the importance of carriers to evolve, ensuring they meet customers’ demands.

“We are pleased to welcome Edwin and Adrian to the team. With impressive backgrounds and deep domain expertise, both leaders have supported insurance organizations throughout the rapid changes of the insurance industry’s revolution. They will continue to carry that mantle. Together, they will galvanize our global sales team to further advance Earnix’s growth across North America and EMEA,” said Kyle Caswell, CRO at Earnix.

Earnix offers award winning dynamic, composable, intelligent solutions that empower carriers to reimagine insurance. With Al-driven functionality and seamless integration with existing IT systems, Earnix transforms how insurance companies are run. Using advanced analytics, carriers deploy personalized product offerings that fit customers’ known preferences, and current circumstances, ensuring retention and loyalty.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical solutions that are composable and intelligent and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run. Its solutions unlock value across all facets of the business, breaking away from the status quo imposed by legacy monolithic, inefficient systems.

Earnix’s solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. It has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information please visit: earnix.com.

Connect with Earnix via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Read the Earnix Blog.

Contacts

Jena Murphy



[email protected]



1 617-953-5833