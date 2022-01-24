Rambus Completes Acquisition of Hardent

Strengthens CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative and accelerates roadmap of data center solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Rambus Inc.(NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Hardent, Inc. (“Hardent”), a leading SoC digital design company. CXL-based architectures will be critical to meet the increasing demands of cloud data centers. CXL memory expansion and pooling promise significant improvements in per-core memory performance and capacity for data-intensive workloads like AI/ML, and will deliver new efficiencies at scale through composable infrastructure. With extensive semiconductor experience, Hardent’s design expertise in advanced SoCs enhances the world-class Rambus engineering team and provides key resources to strengthen the Rambus CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.

“Rambus is dedicated to advancing the new era of data center architectures, and ongoing investment and innovation in CXL-based solutions are key focus areas in our strategy,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “Hardent’s advanced SoC design experience amplifies our CXL development efforts, and we are very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the Rambus team.”

This transaction will not materially impact 2022 financial results.

For more information, visit rambus.com/hardent.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-looking statements

Information set forth in this press release, including statements related to the potential of Hardent’s technology for Rambus and its roadmap, and the effects of the acquisition, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.

Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the expected benefits and costs of the transaction; management’s plans relating to the transaction; the potential benefits, costs and results of CXL memory expansion and pooling; plans, strategies and objectives of Rambus for future operations; the successful integration of Hardent; Rambus’ anticipated operational and financial results, expected market share growth, and successful product development; the risk that disruptions from the transaction will harm Rambus’ business; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in Rambus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.

Contacts

Cori Pasinetti



Rambus Corporate Communications



t: (650) 309-6226



[email protected]