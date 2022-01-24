Enable Announces New Products That Add to Its Rebate Management Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SPAs—Enable, the leading cloud-based software solution for B2B rebate management, announces the release of three new products to help manufacturers, distributors, and retailers better manage their complex trading agreements. The new product add-ons will be available on Enable’s Rebate Cloud: Special Pricing Agreements (SPAs), Promotions, Executive & Partner Dashboards.

“As pioneers in our category, we’re listening to our clients’ needs and continuing to build solutions that address their obstacles to effective rebate management,” says David Hunt, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Enable. “What we’re rolling out now are extensions to our Rebate Cloud that make it easier to manage complex special pricing agreements and promotions, and a way to give executives clear, at-a-glance insights into the value of your rebates program.”

Enable’s Rebate Cloud is used by rebate, finance, and procurement professionals to better manage rebate complexity with automated real-time data and insights, accurate forecasting, and stronger internal alignment. The new products will offer additional support:

Special Pricing Agreements (SPAs) let you easily create, track, and manage complex agreements with automated SPA claim calculations that unlock new insights to ensure you get the most out of your special pricing agreements. As with all of Enable’s Rebate Cloud, you also get a shared, central place to collaborate with trading partners for full transparency on your agreements and progress.

Promotions is a new deal type in Enable’s Rebate Cloud that lets you easily create and manage high-quantity, standalone, lump sum agreements for marketing and promotional events. With Promotions, you can authorize and invoice promotional deals independently of annual rebate programs, and you can view reports and payments history for your promotional agreements.

Executive & Partner Dashboards are brand new dashboards that give you ways to showcase easy-to-digest rebate information. For executives, they get real-time deal performance metrics, visibility into buying behavior to quickly make the right decisions on deals, and tracking of agreement renewal status. In addition, your biggest rebate opportunities are showcased so you can more easily hit targets that generate additional returns.

Partner dashboards give your customers, suppliers or buying group members full real-time visibility into their progress on current deal programs. This means no more having to send out reports to each customer, supplier, or group member. They always have the information they need – the same information that you work from – at their fingertips.

“Our new products allow another layer of insight, transparency and collaboration,” says Hunt. “Building this trust and loyalty across partners maximizes the value of your deals, and now you can shine a spotlight on that.”

