‘Coach K’ and Morgan Stanley Executive Carla Harris to Deliver Keynote Addresses at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2022

Premier event for accounting and finance professionals to be held June 6-9 in Las Vegas

Seven learning tracks available, with new inclusion of sessions keyed to corporate finance and controllers

Immersive live online experience offered for those who can’t attend in person

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE, one of the world’s leading events for accounting and finance professionals, is designed to give attendees the tools and resources they need to adapt and thrive in challenging times. The June 6-9 event, available virtually or in person at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, is sponsored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

The event will have two main keynotes and a panel discussion with AICPA leaders:

Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski , the former Duke University men’s basketball coach who led his team to five national championships and six gold medals as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team, will talk about techniques for consistently building a winning team and achieving success

, the former Duke University men’s basketball coach who led his team to five national championships and six gold medals as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team, will talk about techniques for consistently building a winning team and achieving success Carla Harris, managing director and senior client advisor for Morgan Stanley and author of several bestselling business books, including “Expect to Win: 10 Proven Strategies for Thriving in the Workplace,” will discuss managing through and creating change and lessons for becoming an impactful and influential leader

managing director and senior client advisor for Morgan Stanley and author of several bestselling business books, including “Expect to Win: 10 Proven Strategies for Thriving in the Workplace,” will discuss managing through and creating change and lessons for becoming an impactful and influential leader AICPA President and CEO Barry Melancon, AICPA Chair Anoop Mehta, Sue Coffey, the AICPA’s CEO of public practice, and Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com, will give an update on challenges and opportunities for the accounting profession

ENGAGE includes seven broad learning categories, with the new inclusion of a track keyed to corporate finance and controllers. Other tracks include Advanced Accounting and Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, Advanced Personal Financial Planning, EDGE Career Development, Practitioners and Tech+, and Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual. In addition, a series of sessions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion are available to help accounting and finance professionals build or expand their initiatives in this area.

Reporters interested in covering ENGAGE, either remotely or in person in Las Vegas, can contact Jeff May, [email protected], to obtain press credentials. A full agenda is available on the event page.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), representing AICPA & CIMA, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories. Together, we are the worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues through advocacy, support for the CPA license and specialized credentials, professional education and thought leadership. We build trust by empowering our members and engaged professionals with the knowledge and opportunities to be leaders in broadening prosperity for a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its professional qualification and professional experience requirements to ensure it remains the employer’s choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

