Tech Tackles Cancer 2022 Announces Tech Rockstar Lineup

Limited number of event tickets to go on sale May 26

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston’s big data-driven economy, today announced the musical lineup for Tech Tackles Cancer’s (TTC) charity event being held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm. The star-studded lineup, composed of musically-inclined local technology executives, rivals that of Lollapalooza 1992.

TTC also announced that a limited number of event tickets will go on sale May 26 for $50 each. Interested parties can purchase tickets here.

TTC is harnessing the power of the Boston technology community to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research including St. Baldrick’s and One Mission. The event will feature 14 executives performing a single song backed by Boston-based Tony Savarino and the Savtones. Tony is a legendary Boston guitarist, with a musical pedigree spanning rock to pop to funk to reggae to soul to country.

“I am proud to be supporting Tech Tackles Cancer 2022,” said Tony Savarino, guitarist and frontman for the Savtones. “Fighting pediatric cancer is a worthy cause and it does my heart good to see fat cat tech execs open their wallets. I promise every performer is going to walk off the stage feeling like a rockstar.”

The confirmed lineup of featured performers for Tech Tackles Cancer 2022 include:

Featured performers are competing to raise the most money for the cause. Awards will be given to the highest fundraiser, the best performance and the best stage presence. Following the competition, there will be special performances by guest bands including Stage 8 (the Pure Storage house band) and The Brothers Project.

“I founded TTC several years ago to support a cause that I have a deep personal connection to,” said Chris Lynch, Founder of TTC and a 2022 featured performer. “To see it grow and be embraced by the broader technology community is a thrill. This group combined with the raw talent and high energy performance of Tony Savarino has the makings of an epic event.”

TTC announced last week that Beasley Media Group is an official media partner and that veteran Boston air personality Adam 12 will be serving as the event’s emcee.

Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships and donations.

