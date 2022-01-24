Epiq Mass Tort announces partnership with Litify to streamline case management of law firms

Partnership brings clarity and confidence to the often-complex challenges of class action and mass tort administration

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today it has completed integration of its case administration platform with Litify’s end-to-end legal operations platform. Through this integration, firms utilizing Epiq’s case development and settlement services will have complete visibility to all data for each claimant in one location. As a result, Litify bolsters its commitment to centralizing workflows and case information onto a single platform, so customers can manage their class action and mass tort and single event cases confidently.

This integration will make it possible for firms to easily access real-time results of medical record retrieval status and reviews, plaintiff fact sheet data, lien data, settlement allocation scoring, and disbursements in their Litify platform — without having to manually input data received from Epiq.

“We are always working on ways to provide more effective and efficient solutions to help our firms more easily communicate with their clients, so they can spend more time focusing on moving litigations forward,” said Sylvius von Saucken, Vice President, Epiq Mass Tort Solutions. “The integration of Litify and Epiq’s platforms enables firms to go beyond practice management and allows them to better serve their clients.”

Litify streamlines and automates matter and task management, document generation, timekeeping, billing, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, and government agencies scale and improve their financial performance.

“We are excited to launch this critical integration that will simplify a key process for our clients and many others in the industry. We are excited to go beyond the standard features of practice management software to improve workflows, eliminate manual data entry, and ultimately help drive equitable legal outcomes across the industry,” says Steven Mandel, Chief Strategy Officer, Litify.

With this integration, law firms will benefit from added clarity in the often-complex challenges of class action and mass tort administration. The integration will also improve the client’s journey from intake to resolution of their matter.

“Integrating Litify with Epiq enables our mass tort practice to scale much faster, while still providing high-quality legal representation to thousands of claimants. This increased efficiency allows our team to spend less time entering data and more time maximizing recoveries for our clients,” says Eric Chaffin, Managing Partner, Chaffin Luhana LLP.

To learn more about these solutions, visit our website https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-us/services/class-action-mass-tort or email us at [email protected] .

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

About Litify

Founded in 2016, Litify’s end-to-end legal operations platform that transforms how legal services are delivered through flexible, intuitive technology. Built on Salesforce, Litify streamlines and automates matter and task management, document generation, timekeeping, billing, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, and government agencies scale and improve their financial performance. As a proud member of Pledge 1%, Litify donates 1% of its time, money, and resources to charitable causes every year through its charitable arm Litify.org. This year, Litify was named a “soonicorn” by Tracxn Emerging Startups. To learn more about Litify, or see our open roles, visit www.litify.com .

Press Contact

Stephanie Carlson

Marketing Manager, Mass Tort

Epiq

+1 913-238-7788

[email protected]