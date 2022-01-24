Ergomed Rare Disease Innovation Center to Leverage Medidata Patient Cloud, Intelligent Trials Technologies, and Synthetic Control Arm to Advance New Treatments

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced that Ergomed’s Rare Disease Innovation CenterTM will leverage Medidata’s Patient Cloud, Intelligent Trials technologies, and Synthetic Control ArmⓇ to help sponsors reduce clinical trial timelines, optimize patient experiences, and bring effective rare disease therapies to market more quickly.

Zizi Uzezi Imatorbhebhe, senior vice president, Global Strategy and Development, Head Rare Disease Innovation Center, Ergomed said, “Rare diseases impact more than 400 million people worldwide. Working with Medidata will help biotechnology and pharma sponsors take a comprehensive approach and leverage innovative approaches such as Patient Cloud and others to help sponsors and patients overcome barriers and challenges in the rare disease drug development.”

Patient Cloud’s suite of powerful solutions increases patient engagement while reducing participation burdens, thereby enabling the Center to address a common challenge of enrolling patients with rare diseases in clinical trials. Built into the Medidata Clinical Cloud platform, Patient Cloud solutions combine Medidata’s leading clinical trial technology with unmatched patient centricity by design.

Intelligent Trials provides advanced analytics to improve the speed, success, and quality of trials. Built on a foundation of industry-leading data from more than 27,000 clinical trials and 8+ million patients across more than 140 countries, Intelligent Trials help to optimize trial planning, site selection, and enrollment decisions, and provide live insights into clinical studies.

Synthetic Control Arm (SCA) matches patients treated with a new investigational therapy to anonymized clinical trial patients from Medidata’s extensive repository of historical clinical trials. SCAs are especially advantageous where the standard of care control treatment is considered undesirable by some patients and physicians, as is the case with rare disease trials.

“Medidata continues to expand its patient-centric offerings by delivering comprehensive solutions for the development of therapeutics for some of the world’s most rare and difficult to treat diseases,” said Joan Shaiman, senior vice president, Partners at Medidata. “The expansion of our partnership with Ergomed will not only improve their trial reach and scope, but enable them to attract additional sponsor business.”

More than 7,000 rare diseases have been identified in the U.S. alone, but only 500 therapies have been approved. Medidata has supported more than 1,800 rare disease clinical trials with nearly 300,000 enrolled patients.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Ergomed

Founded in 1997, Ergomed plc is dedicated to the provision of specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry and the development of new drugs. With a global footprint covering 100+ countries, we have the reach to deliver solutions for even the toughest clinical development and trial management challenges.

Ergomed has provided clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for 300+ clients, from top 10 pharmaceutical and generics organizations to small and mid-sized drug development companies.

For more information visit www.ergomedcro.com and email [email protected].

