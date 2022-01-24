Clarify Health Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for its Healthcare Data Analytics and Value-Based Payments Platform

Recognition for Clarify’s Value Solution follows recent Series D funding round and strategic acquisition to unlock the promise of value-based care

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, announced today that its Value Solution has been selected as “Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. This year’s award program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

MedTech Breakthrough honored Clarify Health for addressing a true need in the industry and seizing an opportunity to revolutionize healthcare. Clarify is being recognized for its Value Solution, the industry’s end-to-end value-based care offering that connects the dots between clinical performance and financial impact to boost payer-provider collaboration and transparency.

“Despite an industry-wide shift to value-based care models, many complexities and obstacles remain – as contracts are complex, incentives are misaligned, performance is difficult to forecast and payment reconciliation is cumbersome,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Clarify’s Value Solution is cutting through these challenges, serving up insights that address fundamental business questions across payers, providers and life sciences companies. Congratulations to the Clarify team for delivering a true breakthrough in the enablement of value-based payments and winning a well-deserved 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough,” said Jean Drouin, MD, CEO, Clarify Health. “When value-based programs struggle to scale, they cannot deliver the promised benefit of better outcomes at a lower cost. Fruitful value-based care initiatives require trusted clinical performance assessments, a deep understanding of population needs, efficient contract design and reconciliation, and seamless integration into existing workflows. This award is continued validation that we are delivering a solution that is driving better care decisions, improving health outcomes, and eliminating waste.”

Clarify’s solution simplifies contract design and modeling by digitizing the key terms, methods and metrics used to determine contract performance, align incentives and motivate the right behaviors. It helps achieve better outcomes by providing a 360-degree view of the patient journey, including the medical and social needs of populations to ensure that patients are provided with the right care interventions. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), it identifies drivers of unwarranted variation, compares performance between providers using advanced case-mix adjusted benchmarks and identifies opportunities to improve at the level of discrete clinical behaviors. Lastly, it digitizes settlements by delivering infrastructure that is purpose-built for managing value-based contracts and payment reconciliation more efficiently. Available on a single platform, the Value Solution offers the transparency, simplicity, and actionability necessary to create trust between payers and providers.

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

