Grant Thornton to help Novant Health transform corporate functions

ERP rollout aims to combine strategy and technology, while further enhancing the healthcare network’s operations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grant Thornton LLP, a leading professional-services firm, will deploy a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for Novant Health, an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals with more than 35,000 team members in 800 locations.

Novant Health’s ERP implementation will be based on a cloud-technology platform from Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. As part of this large-scale, multi-year rollout, Grant Thornton will work with Novant Health to implement Infor® Healthcare, a complete ERP software platform in the cloud designed for healthcare. Grant Thornton’s goal is to help Novant Health modernize its broad array of corporate functions, including finance, supply chain, human resources and other operational areas.

“Novant Health is renowned for its patient care spanning the Carolinas and Georgia — and enabling that care takes a vast network of business-oriented systems,” said David Tyler, the national industry leader for Healthcare at Grant Thornton. “In order for Novant Health to continue delivering great care while growing and expanding, it must bring disparate and complex systems seamlessly together. The key is to combine strategy and technology into a successful enterprise-application deployment.”

Grant Thornton’s approach is in keeping with Novant Health’s long-standing focus on leading-edge technology. In addition, Grant Thornton and Novant Health share similar people-first cultural values, which are critical to the success of an ambitious shared technology endeavor.

“We focus on innovation and cultural strength to drive results for our patients and our communities,” said Angela Yochem, EVP and chief transformation and digital officer, Novant Health, and chief operating officer, Novant Health Enterprises. “That’s why we’ve tapped Grant Thornton for this important project. The firm shares our beliefs — and it has the scope, scale and experience to deliver the results we need.”

Through its Advisory Services practice, Grant Thornton has conducted numerous technology implementations to help a range of healthcare organizations transform their business performance and operations. As a result, many organizations have seen enhanced revenue growth and, most importantly, improved patient outcomes.

Moreover, Grant Thornton possesses a strong history deploying cloud ERP technology and has received multiple awards and accolades for valued partnership and excellent client services from several leading ERP vendors.

Grant Thornton’s Tyler summed it up simply: “A successful transformation project combines the right people with the right technology — and that’s exactly what Novant Health and Grant Thornton are doing together.”

About Novant Health



Novant Health is an integrated network of hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient facilities that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 team members who provide care at more than 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” In 2021, Novant Health provided more than $1.1 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org.

About Grant Thornton LLP



Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $1.97 billion and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help public and private organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.

