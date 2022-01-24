Euro Asia Pay’s SideKick(TM) Named ‘Service Provider of the Year’ at 2022 ST Secondary Awards

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) (“EAP” or the “Company“), a Vancouver-based fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce that EAP’s signature product, SideKick™, was named ‘Service Provider of the Year’ at the 2nd ST Secondary Awards. The awards, organized by Study Travel Network, honour outstanding contributions to the high school education sector from schools, service providers, agencies and associations worldwide.

SideKick™ is an alternative-to-banking solution that combines the benefits of traditional credit and debit cards. It provides an interactive experience, convenience and enhanced security features. The product was designed specifically to aid international students moving to Canada with fair currency exchange rates and fast transactions so that parents abroad can load money onto their kids’ SideKick™ Card for immediate access in Canada.

“As we continue to deliver innovative products for students and youths, it is an honour for us to be recognized by one of the most prestigious events in the global education industry. Euro Asia Pay is committed to bolstering the financial literacy skills of kids, teens and young adults in Canada and internationally,” said Peter MacKay, CEO of EAP.

“Through SideKick™, our users and their parents can count on a product that delivers ease of mind and convenience while also helping them build essential money management skills to carry with them into adulthood,” he added.

The winners of the 2022 ST Secondary Awards were announced during a special gala dinner on April 25, held during the ST Alphe Secondary Focus, London, a specialist high school conference attended by more than 330 delegates.

In addition, EAP announces that the Company has granted a total of 1,300,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers and employees of the Company. Each option vests immediately, is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years, and is governed by the terms of EAP’s stock option plan.

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick™, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

