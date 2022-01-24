Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WeWay (WWY) on May 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WWY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: WeWay (WWY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a platform that offers exclusive NFTs and experiences from celebrities, WeWay (WWY) allows its users to collect digital art made by top influencers and get involved in real life activities with superstars. Its native token WWY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WeWay

WeWay is a multichain token and an Entertainment ecosystem with NFT Marketplace for creators, celebrities and their fans. It aims to build the first of its kind Influencer Metaverse and already provides Experiences, Fundraising, Streaming and Exclusive Members Clubs and Voting mechanisms.

In WeWay, users can interact with their favorite celebrities by participating in quests, joining the content creation process, buying, holding and reselling their NFTs as tickets, art pieces, or in other ways of utility.

Furthermore, WeWay is expanding into a metaverse and planning to launch it in the Q4 of 2022 by adding virtual tourism, art galleries, digital fashion, auctions, toolkits for developers, owning/selling/leasing/renting land plots, implementing the use of VR, AR and XR technologies.

About WWY Token

As the first cryptocurrency to monetize the engagement between celebrities and their loyal fans, WWY is designed to be the multifunctional tool for financial interactions in the WeWay ecosystem. Users can use WWY token to buy NFT products on the platform, create petitions, access to VIP creator clubs, etc.

The total supply of WWY is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 6% is provided for private sale, 1.6% is provided for public sale, 7% is provided for public incentives, 10% is provided for creators, 12% is allocated to the team, 7.5% is allocated to advisors, 20% will be used for marketing, liquidity, research and development, 13% is provided for partnerships, and the rest 22.9% goes into the ecosystem fund.

WWY token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 7, 2022. Investors who are interested in WeWay investment can easily buy and sell WWY token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

