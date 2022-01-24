ULANCO (UAC) is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ULANCO (UAC) on May 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UAC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As Korea’s largest virtual currency payment system, ULANCO (UAC) is here to become the center of the transaction, and a means that can be used anywhere where there is a basic flow of money flow. Its native token UAC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ULANCO

ULANCO is Korea’s largest virtual currency payment system and crypto payment platform, with features including ULANCO Pay app, ULANCO Exchange, ULANCO Land, and many more.

The ULANCO Pay app is an application with its own wallet. It is being developed as an optimal environment for entering ULANCO’s economy. The basic configuration is a pay wallet, linked shopping mall, accommodation reservation service, various online advertisements. With Pay Wallet, users can withdraw UAC from the exchange or purchase UAC directly from their wallet. They can pay directly at shopping malls and accommodations with ULANCO, which is linked to the ULANCO Pay app. The fee for payment is very low, so both consumers and sellers can buy and sell goods at reasonable prices as a result, 10% of the UAC generated as a fee is accumulated in the fund that contributes to the ULANCO ecosystem.

The ULANCO Exchange is a platform that can further increase the liquidity of ULANCO Coin and make various attempts. With the exchange, ULANCO will focus on trading and consumer growth through activities such as listing various coins, providing commission reductions to ULANCO holders, forming DAO organizations, conducting its own IDO, and applying token incineration economy.

In addition, through the ULANCO platform, users can also purchase ULANCO Land without paying high brokerage fees. ULANCO Land aims to create the most convenient real estate sales platform by making it possible for anyone to participate in areas that are not easy to access. Tokenizing in-kind real estate to produce, split, and provide real estate ledger NFTs, helping various investors own expensive real estate. Owners who own real estate are free to trade ULANCO Land in the secondary market, and the fee is partially distributed to holders with the real estate ledger whenever the transaction proceeds.

With all these features, ULANCO Payment will be used as a payment tool in all places, and become the center of the transaction, a means that can be used anywhere where there is a basic flow of money flow.

About UAC Token

UAC is the native token of ULANCO, it aims to improve problems such as high fees and slow settlement cycles faced by the existing payment market. Users can purchase UAC through the exchange, and UAC can be stored in a simple mobile wallet through ULANCO Wallet, and both online and offline ULANCO coins can be used as payment methods. Users can use UAC to purchase virtual real estate, receive various benefits on the exchange, purchase products at retail stores, etc.

Based on ERC-20, UAC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 55% is provided for token sale, 10% is provided for partner, 10% is allocated to the team, 10% is provided for token bonus, 10% is reserved, and the rest 5% will be used for marketing.

UAC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022. Investors who are interested in ULANCO investment can easily buy and sell UAC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

