Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Transient (TSCT) on May 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TSCT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: Transient (TSCT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/123105_02c772863471a81c_002.jpg

As a global dApp marketplace, Transient (TSCT) is here to power entertainment and business with its dApps including Splash, Core, NDA, and many more. Its native token TSCT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Transient

Transient is the Smart Contracts Global Marketplace – an ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create their own Next-Gen Contracts in the digital world. Increasing blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life.

Core is the flagship product and the first proponent of the Transient Network focusing on standard smart contract creation and management. With Core, users can build their Next-Gen contract with no development skills required, providing accessibility for anyone, anywhere and anytime.

To power business, there are also NDA and Multi Chain dApp coming in the future. Transient’s NDA dApp creates a home for anything and everything to do with allowing users to work with their partners or clients at ease, with its legal advisor providing first-hand experience and expertise to ensure a seamless product that is bulletproof within the legal landscape. The Multi Chain (Swap & Go) dApp is designed to exchange any token on any chain at any time.

In addition to business, Transient also powers entertainment. Splash is Transient’s family of entertainment dApps. The three dApps focus on Sport, Crypto and eSports allowing communities to set up or jump into prediction pools.

The team members of Transient have spent much of their professional careers building teams, running operations and delivering software and infrastructure programs at some of the leading corporations across the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia – across Banking, Online Gambling and Insurance. Transient’s goal is to be the prominent dApp utilised across any industry at any level of transaction, and to redefine the smart contract offering by creating the simplest, most secure and highly scalable application in the market.

About TSCT Token

TSCT is the native token of Transient, which can be used for paying for fees inside the marketplace (creation and execution of smart contracts).

The total supply of TSCT is 291,591,552, of which 35% is provided for private sale, 20% is provided for seed, 13% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for public, another 10% is allocated to the team, 5% is provided for advisory, another 5% is provided for treasury, and the rest 2% is provided for contingency.

TSCT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 6, 2022. Investors who are interested in Transient investment can easily buy and sell TSCT token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of TSCT on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

