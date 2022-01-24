EY Announces Jim Sullivan of NWN Carousel as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 Award Finalist

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that NWN Carousel’s President & CEO, Jim Sullivan was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2022 New England Award finalist. Entrepreneur of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. Jim Sullivan was recognized in 2021 as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program.





Jim was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. With a 30 plus year track-record of driving shareholder returns and leading new and established organizations, Jim was recognized for his ability to transform NWN Carousel from a regional player with pockets of strength on the east coast to the leading national Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP). Under Jim’s leadership, NWN Carousel booked over $1B in sales, doubled revenue YoY, while expanding the customer base to 7,000 organizations across North America in 2021. The company’s mission is to provide enterprise and state and local governments with technology solutions that empower a hybrid workforce resulting in better employee and customer experiences.

“I am humbled to be recognized for the second year in a row for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award. NWN Carousel has been fortunate to experience tremendous growth as we celebrate our one-year anniversary of joining two IT powerhouses, NWN and Carousel Industries,” said Sullivan. “We will continue to stay focused on the evolving needs of our more than 7,000 customers who require a sustainable hybrid work plan.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 7, 2022 and will be considered by the National independent judging panel for the National awards that will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

