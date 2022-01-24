New survey reveals Americans are in favor of non-traditional investing but don’t know where to start

Connect Invest’s alternative investment platform to fill the gap

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connect Invest, an alternative investment platform, surveyed Americans to find out what their investment goals are for 2022 and their knowledge of alternative investing. The survey found that younger Americans are more open to investing this year than older generations, and many are getting investment advice from non-traditional sources like social media. And, while there’s interest in alternative investments, many of those surveyed said they don’t know much about them or how to get started.

To help fill that need, Connect Invest launched a new online platform that provides users with an alternative way to invest through high-quality, income-generating Short Notes. Their Short Notes are a diversified product in an asset class that are available to everyone in order to help investors meet their financial goals.

“This survey makes it clear that younger generations in particular are becoming increasingly interested in investing, and are looking for options that might not have been available in the past,” says CEO of Connect Invest, Todd Parriott. “Our new Connect Invest platform offers alternative investments that are easy to understand and produce higher yields than traditional banks.”

Compared to 2021, over a third of respondents (37%) planned to be more proactive with their financial investments in 2022.



– Older generations rely heavily on traditional methods of investing, and may be missing out on more accessible forms of income generation, especially during retirement;



– A majority (51%) anticipated being just as proactive in 2022 as they were in 2021; Millennials (47%) and Gen Z (44%) were more likely than their older counterparts to be more proactive with their financial investments in 2022;



– A majority (54%) cited funding their retirement as a financial goal they currently want to achieve through their investments;



– Other goals included building an emergency fund (41%), passive income (40%), paying off debt (37%), and saving for a big purchase (31%).

The survey also looked into where Americans are getting their investment advice, and found that social media is becoming an important source of information among the younger generations. Millennials were more likely to seek finance or investing information from YouTube (38%), podcasts (18%), and TikTok (17%) than older generations. Similarly, Gen Z were more likely to use online search (56%), YouTube (47%), TikTok (29%), and online blogs (20%). Older generations still rely heavily on financial professionals and institutions to help guide their financial decisions, with more than 60% of the Silent Generation (those born between 1928 and 1945) looking to financial professionals for investment advice.

Connect Invest’s real estate short notes help to fund a diverse set of commercial and residential real estate projects across the country. The projects are funded across different phases including acquisition, development, and construction, allowing investors to diversify their investment portfolio through real estate focused short notes to generate passive income. Real estate typically offers a more stable investment opportunity than most other investments.

Notable Key Findings:

Many people who are looking to invest want passive income and stability with the prospects of higher return. Almost 1 in 2 (44%) felt generating passive income from their investments was important, providing a rating of 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale where 1 was “Not at all important” and 5 was “Very important.” Millennials (53%) were more likely than Baby Boomers (36%) to state that generating passive income is important. Males (52%) were more likely than females (39%) to state that generating passive income is important.

Many people don’t know where to begin when it comes to investing alternatively. Among those who rated generating passive income as at least somewhat important (providing a rating of 3 to 5), face challenges of not being sure where they should start (34%) and not having the capital to get started (33%). Gen X respondents were more likely than any other generation to state they don’t know where to start (39%) or don’t have the capital to get started (39%). Millennials were most likely to say their current investments with the bank are not generating enough (26%).

Most of those surveyed have investments in stocks, but young investors are investing more in cryptocurrencies. 43% of Millennials and Gen Zs surveyed said they are investing in cryptocurrencies, and more than half of Millennials and Gen Zs invest in stocks with Gen Xs stock investment at just over 36%.

About the Survey



The survey of 1,009 U.S. residents was conducted by Drive Research on behalf of Connect Invest. Quotas were created to ensure the mix of respondents was Census representative with an oversample of the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

About Connect Invest



Connect Invest is an alternative investment platform specializing in real estate short-note investments. We offer short-term investments in real estate development projects that yield high-returns monthly, with zero overhead and no account fees. Our investments are determined based on the investors risk tolerance, investment amount, and length of term. Investments fund a variety of real estate development projects throughout the country at various stages including acquisition, development and construction. Investments start as low as $1,000, terms as short as 6 months, and interest earnings ranging from 4.5% to 8%.

