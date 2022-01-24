Faraday Future Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

– Successfully Completed Public Listing, Securing Gross Proceeds of ~$1.0 billion –

– 2,270 Mile Test Drive Confirmed Market-Leading Performance and Technology –

– Hanford Facility Build Out on Track –

– FF 91 Production Launch Expected Q3 2022 –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“FF,” “Faraday Future” or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Results were delayed as a result of the previously announced Special Committee review.

“The third quarter of 2021 was eventful for Faraday Future as we completed our merger with PSAC and became a public company, ending the quarter well-capitalized with a strong balance sheet,” said Global CEO of Faraday Future Dr. Carsten Breitfeld. “We made strong progress building out the Hanford manufacturing facility and production area construction is advancing on schedule. We continued to make excellent progress with our supply chain partners in a challenging supply-chain environment. We significantly bolstered our management team with key hires who will help us navigate the challenging logistics climate, and strengthened other key areas in manufacturing, development, finance, and elsewhere.”

Dr. Breitfeld continued, “After quarter end, we marked our first four milestones toward SOP at the Hanford manufacturing facility. We remain confident that we will launch the FF 91 in the third quarter of 2022 and believe that Faraday Future is positioned to redefine the state-of-the-art in intelligent electrified mobility.”

COMMENT ON SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEW

Dr. Breitfeld added, “The Special Committee of independent Board members completed its previously announced review of past disclosures and allegations and submitted its findings and recommendations to the full Board. The Board accepted the findings and implementation of remediation actions is well underway. On behalf of the entire management team, I want to thank the Special Committee, our financial and legal advisors, and my fellow Board members for their hard work and for their commitment to holding the Company to the highest standards of ethics and conduct. I also want to thank all of my fellow employees, our suppliers, and our investors for their support and confidence. I believe that this review and the changes we are making will help us build a stronger, better company.”

KEY COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS DURING THIRD QUARTER 2021

Faraday Future continues to make progress towards the launch of the FF 91 and accomplishing our business plan, and made the following announcements during the three months ended September 30, 2021:

KEY EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THIRD QUARTER END

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, and through December 31, 2021, FF accomplished the following major milestones:

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, FF accomplished the following additional major milestones and made certain personnel and organizational changes:

Announced that Myoung Shin Co., Ltd., an automotive manufacturer headquartered in South Korea, has been contracted to manufacture Faraday Future’s second vehicle, the FF 81, with SOP scheduled for 2024.

Unveiled the first “production-intent” build of the FF 91. This marks Faraday Future’s manufacturing Milestone #4, pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification, now referred to as production-intent vehicles.

Received dealer and distributor license from the State of California, for online national sales.

Signed the lease for FF’s flagship store in Beverly Hills, California, and confirmed the design firm for the store. The initial term of the lease shall be 126 months, with two five-year tenant extension options. In addition, FF announced the active search for a second flagship store in the U.S.

Appointed Susan Swenson as Executive Chairperson and Jordan Vogel as Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors. FF’s Board of Directors consists of nine directors, five of whom are independent under applicable rules.

Announced that Mathias Hofmann became the new Head of Global Supply Chain after the retirement of Benedikt Hartmann effective February 25, 2022. Mathias comes to FF after a nearly 30-year career with BMW, where he served as a Vice President with global responsibilities in purchasing and plant management. He has worked on four continents, including China, and was most recently Plant Director in Brazil. He has extensive experience in both plant operations and direct and indirect purchasing.

Appointed Becky Roof as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and engaged an affiliate of AlixPartners to accelerate the implementation of Special Committee recommendations including, but not limited to financial controls and material weakness remediation. Ms. Roof is a seasoned financial executive who has served in an interim CFO capacity at numerous public and private companies.

Announced 401 preorders as of March 31, 2022. Preorders are fully refundable, non-binding, paid deposits for the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and/or the FF 91 Futurist vehicles available initially for sale to customers in the US and China. FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition preorders require a $5,000 deposit for customers in the US and an RMB 50,000 deposit for customers in China. FF 91 Futurist preorders require a $1,500 deposit for customers in the US and an RMB 20,000 deposit for customers in China.

RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021

Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $186 million compared to $18 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an acceleration of costs to bring the Hanford manufacturing facility to full commercial production. Net loss was $304 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $33 million in the prior-year period. The increase in net loss is attributable to the significant increase in operating expenses, the loss relating to fair value measurement of related party notes payable, notes payable which the Company elected to account for using the fair value option, warrant liabilities, as well as loss on settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable, and vendor payables in trust.

Cash and cash equivalents were $666 million as of September 30, 2021. The cash balance as of March 31, 2022 was $276 million, which includes the repayment of a $97 million note and accrued interest on schedule.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company plans to host a conference call open to investors after it files its Q1 2022 results in mid-May.

Customers can preorder an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/preorder.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since its inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet, and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 79,757 $ 3,520 $ 94,506 $ 14,704 Sales and marketing 6,832 221 11,099 1,691 General and administrative 36,725 13,806 64,148 32,538 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 62,342 — 62,987 — Total operating expenses 185,656 17,547 232,740 48,933 Loss from operations (185,656 ) (17,547 ) (232,740 ) (48,933 ) Change in fair value measurements (22,747 ) 1,394 (60,394 ) 10,056 Interest expense (296 ) (8,505 ) (26,550 ) (22,955 ) Related party interest expense (1,597 ) (7,030 ) (15,765 ) (24,902 ) Other income (expense), net 1,117 (2,260 ) (718 ) (2,697 ) (Loss)/gain on settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable and vendor payables in trust, net (94,727 ) 609 (96,036 ) 295 Loss before income taxes (303,906 ) (33,339 ) (432,203 ) (89,136 ) Income tax provision — — (3 ) — Net loss $ (303,906 ) $ (33,339 ) $ (432,206 ) $ (89,136 ) Per share information: Net loss per Common Stock – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted $ (1.06 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted average Common Stock outstanding – Class A and Class B – basic and diluted 287,951,929 157,060,201 203,686,758 157,055,242 Total comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (303,906 ) $ (33,339 ) $ (432,206 ) $ (89,136 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 189 (3,169 ) (487 ) (1,392 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (303,717 ) $ (36,508 ) $ (432,693 ) $ (90,528 )

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,



2021 December 31,



2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 666,061 $ 1,124 Restricted cash 25,083 703 Deposits 50,221 6,412 Other current assets 13,246 6,200 Total current assets 754,611 14,439 Property and equipment, net 261,562 293,933 Other non-current assets 7,287 8,010 Total assets $ 1,023,460 $ 316,382 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 36,180 $ 86,601 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,343 52,382 Related party accrued interest 10,140 82,260 Accrued interest 5,062 36,030 Related party notes payable 13,463 332,355 Notes payable, current portion 103,505 149,199 Obligation to issue registered shares of Class A Common Stock 22,511 — Vendor payables in trust — 110,224 Total current liabilities 238,204 849,051 Capital leases, less current portion 35,988 36,501 Other liabilities, less current portion 4,129 1,000 Notes payable, less current portion 99,618 9,168 Total liabilities 377,939 895,720 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 134,795,128 and 93,099,596 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13 9 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; no shares and 64,000,588 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — 6 Additional paid-in capital 3,475,314 1,817,760 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,461 ) (5,974 ) Accumulated deficit (2,823,345 ) (2,391,139 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 645,521 (579,338 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,023,460 $ 316,382

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months



Ended

September 30,



2021 Nine Months



Ended

September 30,



2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (432,206 ) $ (89,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 4,268 3,046 Stock-based compensation 8,521 7,066 Vesting of restricted stock awards for employee bonus 14,620 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 62,987 — Change in fair value measurements 60,394 (10,056 ) Loss on cancellation of lease — 206 (Gain)/loss on foreign exchange (1,823 ) 3,234 Gain on write-off of accounts payable and loss on write-off of vendor deposits, net (4,191 ) — Non-cash interest expense 36,478 47,920 Loss/(gain) on settlement of related party notes payable, notes payable and vendor payables in trust, net 96,036 (295 ) Gain on forgiveness of vendor payables in trust (1,731 ) — Reserve for unrecoverable value added taxes 6,404 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Deposits (35,796 ) (7,075 ) Other current assets (15,260 ) 1,984 Other non-current assets (3,186 ) (45 ) Accounts payable (40,434 ) 11,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,874 4,041 Transfers between vendor payables in trust and accounts payable 1,167 (134 ) Net cash used in operating activities (237,878 ) (27,531 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from payments of notes receivables — 3,600 Payments for property and equipment (37,264 ) (589 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,264 ) 3,011 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock in the Business Combination 229,583 — Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock pursuant to the PIPE Financing 761,400 — Transaction costs paid in connection with the Business Combination (23,148 ) — Transaction costs paid in connection with the PIPE Financing (61,130 ) — Proceeds from related party notes payable 200 10,132 Proceeds from notes payable, net of original issuance discount 172,031 25,621 Payments of related party notes payable (38,217 ) (1,000 ) Payments of notes payable, including liquidation premium (48,210 ) — Payments of notes payable issuance costs (3,355 ) (2,554 ) Payments of vendor payables in trust (27,722 ) (2,231 ) Payments of capital lease obligations (2,691 ) (1,806 ) Transfers between vendor payables in trust and accounts payable (1,167 ) 134 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,492 31 Payments of stock issuance costs (1,071 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 966,995 28,327 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,536 ) (784 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 689,317 3,023 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,827 3,354 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 691,144 $ 6,377

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)



(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that aggregate to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

Nine Months



Ended

September 30,



2021 Nine Months



Ended

September 30,



2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,124 $ 2,221 Restricted cash 703 1,133 Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 1,827 $ 3,354 Cash and cash equivalents $ 666,061 $ 5,664 Restricted cash 25,083 713 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 691,144 $ 6,377 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Conversion of related party notes payable and related party accrued interest into Class A Common Stock $ 294,796 $ — Conversion of notes payable and accrued interest into Class A Common Stock 98,375 — Issuance of warrants 17,596 490 Conversion of assumed convertible and promissory notes payable into Class A Common Stock and Private Warrants 1,080 — Conversion of The9 Conditional Obligation into Class A Common Stock 2,863 — Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable 270 491 Conversion of related party customer deposit to related party notes payable — 11,635 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities related to the Business Combination Exchange of Legacy FF redeemable preference stock for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock $ 859,182 $ — Exchange of Legacy FF convertible preferred stock for a commitment to issue Class B Common Stock 697,611 — Settlement of notes payable and accrued interest for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 68,541 — Settlement of related party notes payable and related party accrued interest for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 69,218 — Settlement of vendor payables in trust for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 96,186 — Settlement of accounts payable for a commitment to issue Class A Common Stock 2,879 — Reclassification of deferred transaction costs paid in prior periods against the proceeds received in the Business Combination 7,865 — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 5,837 $ 63

