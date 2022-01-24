KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for April 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for April.

Credit performance across the marketplace consumer loan sector showed mixed results during the March collection period (April reporting period), with Tier 1 showing stability and Tier 2 continuing to normalize toward higher pre-pandemic levels.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA



KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director



Structured Finance Research



+1 (646) 731-2329



[email protected]

Business Development

Ted Burbage, Managing Director



+1 (646) 731-3325



[email protected]