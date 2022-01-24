FeaturedCustomers Names ClearSale as Market Leader in Spring 2022 Report

Innovative fraud platform recognized as industry market leader in the Customer Success Report

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–Global ecommerce fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), announced today it has been named Market Leader in the Fraud Prevention Software category by FeaturedCustomers. The customer reference platform placed ClearSale in the top tier category after a thorough review of top fraud prevention companies in the space.

FeaturedCustomers evaluates solutions based on the customer success content available, including authenticated case studies, testimonials, and other customer data from across the web. The Market Leader designation is only awarded to those companies with a substantial customer base and the highest ratio of customer success content.

ClearSale’s groundbreaking combination of advanced AI-driven analysis and the world’s largest in-house fraud analyst team delivers the company’s vision to provide the highest level of approvals with the lowest rate of false declines to customers. These advantages, plus seamless integration with all top ecommerce platforms, result in the noteworthy levels of customer success that led to the Market Leader recognition in the FeaturedCustomers Spring 2022 Report.

“We’re committed to providing our clients with exceptional fraud protection and comprehensive CX services,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “Our amazing and dedicated team fulfills that commitment every day by delivering innovation in fraud detection and industry-leading expertise in transaction review. Retailers want a partner they can trust to effectively handle the complicated and dynamic threat of fraud for their businesses, and our platform and chargeback protection options provide clients with peace of mind, better customer satisfaction, and increased sales and revenue.”

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website.

