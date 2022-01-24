Senior-Level Execs to Address Digital Tech in the OR, Medical Device Commercialization, and More During MD&M at IME South

Three days of timely education, new technology and product discovery, and must-attend networking opportunities.

Register here to secure your pass to learn about the latest medical technologies and solutions.

Press registration form is accessible here.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) South, the Southeast’s most comprehensive medical design and manufacturing event, today revealed an extensive speaker lineup for the upcoming event debut in North Carolina. Senior-level executives from Access Vascular, Angel Capital Association, CreativeCo Capital, Galen Robotics, Medical Murray, PAVmed Inc., and Starfish Medical are among the speakers confirmed to explore the industry’s most disruptive technologies, how to improve device speed to market, the state of medtech in North Carolina, and much more.

Taking place June 14-16 at the Charlotte Convention Center, MD&M South is one of six event brands — Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), SouthPack, Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) South, and Plastec South — that comprise IME South.

The highly anticipated event is the sourcing home for hundreds of suppliers in the Southeast region of the U.S., from medical device components to medical packaging. “The global medical device market is a multi-billion-dollar industry forecasted to surpass $650 billion in 2028,” said Steve Everly, Group Event Director, MD&M South. “While exciting, this staggering growth fuels an influx of capital and new technologies as manufacturers work to keep up with heightened demand. As a result, we’re seeing a proliferation of the medtech market in North Carolina and an intensified need for peer-to-peer education, as well as greater visibility to the latest technologies.”

Everly continued, “MD&M is well known for connecting medtech engineers with industry leaders and experts who can provide a roadmap to navigating today’s most pressing challenges. For the first time, we are bringing this opportunity to connect to the Southeast.”

Among the notable companies registered for MD&M South are Baxter Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Edwards LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and more.

Select MD&M South conference sessions include:

Panel: Speed to Market: Tactics for Accelerating Product Development Through to Commercialization

Speakers from: Access Vascular, Medical Murray, PAVmed Inc., Starfish Medical

The medical device market is changing rapidly and critically; speed to approval and commercial launch matters more than ever. In this session, we will share the tactics we use in product development programs to move faster. This panel will review tangible strategies for accelerating medical device product development, the tradeoffs during development from cost to program risk, how to ensure that product development decisions facilitate commercialization and will include case studies of rapidly accelerated programs. You’ll hear from industry experts about:

Guidance for planning medical device development programs (e.g., sequencing work the FDA expects in 510k filings)

Getting it right the first time and avoiding rework (e.g., right-sizing HF and clinical studies for important early-stage input)

How to tighten Alpha and Beta engineering development cycles and front-load work

Rooting product development in the anticipated demands of commercialization

State of Medtech Investment in the North Carolina Region

Speakers from: Angel Capital Association, CreativeCo Capital

The Medtech community in the Southeast is growing rapidly, with many new startups bringing exciting products to market, and existing companies advancing new products. Join industry experts Marcia Dawood and Ashley Gautreaux to hear where and how to look for funding in the region and beyond, and what attracts venture capitalists (VCs) to fund certain startups and entrepreneurs. You’ll also hear what important characteristics VCs look for when analyzing a startup’s potential, particularly sizable market opportunities, products that address unmet needs in innovative ways, and management talent. Case examples will be shared.

Digital Tech in the OR: How to Plan for SaMD & AI in Your Medical Devices

Speaker: Dave Saunders, Chief Technology Officer, Galen Robotics

Medtech is seeing an explosion of data from the surgical suite, implantable devices, sensors, and apps. How data is collected and used within the surgical suite is transforming care, but it can be done more effectively with the latest technology. Join AI enthusiast and surgical robotics pioneer, Dave Saunders, who shares his perspective on what needs to happen and how hospitals are working with medical device manufacturers, particularly startups, to change how care is delivered. Topics include:

How AI is advancing how data is amassed and consumed

Taking advantage of big data with “standard” medical devices

Considerations for planning your SaMD development and regulatory path

What changes are needed in reimbursements to move the industry forward

Follow IM Engineering South on social #DiscoverEngineerBuild

About Informa Markets – Engineering:

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts

Lauren Lloyd



PR & Comms Director



[email protected]

310-266-4792

Gabby Bailey



PR Manager



[email protected]

469-460-5690

Jordan Douglas



PR & Comms Specialist



[email protected]

503-536-5060