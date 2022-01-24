FeraMAX® Named #1 Recommended Iron Supplement in Canada by Pharmacists and Physicians for Seventh Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, FeraMAX® is the #1 recommended iron supplement brand in Canada based on a national survey of Canadian pharmacists and physicians.1

This annual survey was conducted by EnsembleIQ, Research, Insights and Innovation team and the following publications and websites: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post, Profession Santé, CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca, and ProfessionSanté.ca. This was an online survey fielded from October 2021 to January 2022 with Canadian retail pharmacists and Canadian physicians. 1,585 pharmacists (including 519 from Québec) and 552 physicians (including 225 from Québec) completed the surveys.

2021 marked the first full year following the launch of FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 in the patented Polydextrose-Iron Complex (“PDIC”) formulation in November 2020. In October 2021, FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 for children was introduced based upon the same patented PDIC formulation.

The annual Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations is an important industry indicator which tracks pharmacist and physician counselling patterns for OTC products in Canada. Pharmacists and physicians play important roles in supporting patient care and product selection.

“This is a significant accomplishment in an environment where both healthcare professionals and patients have been navigating through a changing healthcare system,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We appreciate that FeraMAX® continues to be a trusted and reliable choice among Canadian healthcare professionals. We have always maintained a close partnership with these professionals through education programs and various patient initiatives. We will continue to support healthcare professionals in helping their patients take charge of their iron health through our existing and future pipeline of FeraMAX® products.”

About FeraMAX®

FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is an oral iron supplement indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia. It is a patented formulation and the only Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC) in Canada. It is well tolerated and delivers therapeutic success without affecting patients’ everyday lives. FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15 makes iron therapy convenient for children: it does not stain teeth, is pleasant-tasting, and can be mixed in soft foods or water.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

Reference for ranking: Pharmacy Practice + Business, The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2022 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations.

