Intercept to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6, 2022

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results prior to market open on Friday, May 6, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com or by calling (855) 232-3919 (toll-free) with passcode 7738727. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept:

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe, and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

