Finch Therapeutics to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on May 16, 2022

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8:00am ET to discuss updates to its development programs and other business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 649-1186 (domestic) or (270) 823-1080 (international) and entering conference ID 8451806. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the ‘Investors & News’ section of the Finch Therapeutics website and selecting ‘Events & Presentations’. The webcast will be archived on the Finch website for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Finch is also developing FIN-211 for children with autism spectrum disorder and significant gastrointestinal symptoms. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease. Finch routinely posts information that may be important to its investors on its website at www.finchtherapeutics.com. Finch encourages investors to consult the “Investors & News” section of its website regularly.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

