Spero Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide an update on its business and pipeline.

The audio webcast can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor and Media section of the Company's website at www.sperotherapeutics.com.

Spero Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including multidrug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

A New Drug Application for tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide oral tablets (tebipenem HBr) is currently being reviewed by the FDA; tebipenem HBr is currently not FDA-approved.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain microorganisms, in adult patients who have limited oral treatment options.

Spero Therapeutics is also developing SPR720 as a novel candidate oral therapy for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multidrug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

