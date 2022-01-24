First Insight Named a Major Player by IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology platform leveraging predictive analytics to transform how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, has been named a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48393721, December 2021).

The IDC MarketScape assessed solution providers within the price optimization market. IDC clients can download the MarketScape here.

“We are proud to be named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment,” said Greg Petro, CEO, First Insight. “With inflation and supply chain constraints creating challenges for consumers and retailers alike, an optimized pricing strategy becomes an even more critical component to success today.”

Founded in 2007, First Insight is a cloud-based technology company and provider of the leading Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) platform that helps businesses make decisions with confidence and operate more sustainably, while delivering the best possible product, brand, customer, and employee experiences. The solution uses predictive analytics, voice of the customer, AI, and machine learning to provide recommendations that are actionable and forward-looking with industry-leading accuracy. Over 200 of the world’s leading companies rely on First Insight to predict how products and messages will perform before they launch in the market. Powered by its unique, forward-looking price optimization capabilities, First Insight consistently documents and delivers 4-10% increases in revenues and gross margins to its customers worldwide.

About IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About First Insight

First Insight, the world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM), is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future. Customers include some of the world’s leading vertically integrated brands, department stores, consumer products companies, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.

Contacts

Media:

Berns Communications Group



Stacy Berns / Michael McMullan



[email protected] / [email protected]

First Insight:

Gretchen Jezerc



SVP of Marketing



[email protected]