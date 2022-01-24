CNBC Names Somatus a Top 50 Disruptor for 2022

Inclusion further solidifies Somatus’ position as leading the transformation of the kidney care sector

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Somatus, the nation’s leading and largest value-based kidney care company, announced it has been named a Top 50 Disruptor by CNBC.

According to the CNBC website, the list “highlights private companies that grew through the ups and downs of the pandemic and are poised to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges.”

Somatus Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Ikenna Okezie said of the news, “This acknowledgment recognizes the value of shifting care from being reactive to providing early, targeted, in-home comprehensive care. Our whole-person care approach leverages technology, highly skilled physicians, and multidisciplinary care teams to deliver more healthy days to patients.”

Somatus is disrupting the kidney care industry by using AI and predictive capabilities that enable the Company to surface opportunities to reduce costs and deliver better care. These results are driven by providing reliable predictions for patient outcomes and by identifying and eliminating healthcare disparities. With Somatus’ predictive analytics tools and the talent behind it, the Company can deliver enhanced care and improved outcomes for patients sooner.

