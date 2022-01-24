Fiserv Named a Leader Among Merchant Payment Providers for Carat Operating System

Providers are evaluated based on current offering, strategy, and market presence, with Carat earning the highest possible score in 18 criteria

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced it is positioned as a Leader among the companies that Forrester Research, Inc. invited to participate in its industry evaluation, “The Forrester Wave™: Merchant Payment Providers, Q2 2022.”

“We believe our position as a leader in this Forrester Wave is a testament to our ongoing investment in the Carat operating system, and to the thousands of Fiserv associates globally that consult with our clients to enable differentiated experiences across channels, devices, and regions,” said Suzan Kereere, Head of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “We are proud that our strong heritage in payments, innovative technology, and unparalleled global reach are helping create a smarter future for our clients.”

Forrester analysts evaluated the most significant merchant payment providers based on 36 criteria related to the strength of each provider’s current offering, strategy, and market presence. Carat from Fiserv tied for the highest score in the current offering category, and received the highest score possible in the market presence category.

Carat earned the highest score possible in 18 individual criteria, including emerging payments, cross-border settlement, supporting products and services, customer support, partner ecosystem, vision, and region support for North America, Latin America, U.K. and Europe, and Asia Pacific.

In the report, Forrester notes that the scale of Fiserv impresses, its value-added services are substantial, and its customer-centric transformations are starting to pay off, stating, “Merchants choose Fiserv because they can often work with [the company] across the globe for all of their needs…The company has overhauled its organizational structure, contracting, and client success model and launched Carat, the brand under which Fiserv has organized its omnichannel payment portfolio. Fiserv is a best fit for enterprise merchants that desire a more consultative relationship with their partner.”

“Our focus on clients and service fuel our drive to innovate,” said Casey Klyszeiko, Head of Carat and e-Commerce at Fiserv. “It’s especially meaningful to be recognized as a Leader in the merchant payment providers space for the partnerships we build with our clients, and we are committed to continuing to bring their visions to life.”

Carat is the unified, simple, global operating system that enables payments anywhere and anytime, optimizes commerce across channels, and delivers embedded finance in ways that create new customer experiences. Learn more at carat.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Chase Wallace



Director, Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 470-481-2555



[email protected]

Additional Contact:

Ann S. Cave



Vice President, External Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+ 1 678-325-9435



[email protected]