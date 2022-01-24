Upward Health Hires Chief Information Officer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcarecomeshome–Upward Health, an in-home multidisciplinary provider for high-risk patients, announced today that it has hired Scot Ward as its new Chief Information Officer. Ward is the first person to serve in this role and will oversee the company’s Clinical Applications and Product Development, Data Integration and Analytics, and Infrastructure teams.

Ward’s arrival at Upward Health comes at a time of significant growth for the company. The number of patients served by Upward Health has more than quadrupled in the last six months.

“It is exciting to join Upward Health at this critical juncture,” said Ward. “I previously held leadership positions at several high-growth companies so I know what it’s like to rapidly scale an organization’s capabilities. I can see that Upward Health is experiencing a similar trajectory, and I look forward to strengthening our technology platform to support our clinical services.”

Prior to Upward Health, Ward served as the Senior Vice President of Analytics at CareSource, a large health plan based in Ohio with multiple product lines in several states. Before CareSource, Ward held data and analytics leadership roles at a wide range of healthcare companies including Navvis, Corizon Health, naviHealth, and Centene. Ward brings to Upward Health a deep experience building prediction models, implementing business intelligence solutions, and driving process improvement through technology innovation.

“We are delighted to have someone with such a distinguished career join our leadership team,” said Glen Moller, Chief Executive Officer of Upward Health. “Scot has a demonstrated track record of managing teams of employees and accomplishing major transformations in technology infrastructure. We are confident that Scot’s vision and leadership will result in technology serving as a major part of our success in the years to come.”

