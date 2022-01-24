Fivetran Appoints Wall Street Industry Veteran Julie Richardson to Board of Directors

UBS, Datadog and Yext board member brings extensive public company experience, key leadership

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in modern data integration, today announced the appointment of Julie Richardson to its Board of Directors. She will serve as an independent board member and as a member of the company’s audit committee. Richardson brings decades of experience to the role, and she will advise the Fivetran finance, compensation and people operations teams on the company’s next stage of growth. She will lend important expertise from her time serving on the boards of public companies, as Fivetran continues to mature its processes while expanding globally.

Richardson currently chairs the audit committee at Datadog and Yext, and chairs the compensation committee at UBS. Previously, Richardson spent over 25 years on Wall Street as a specialist in telecom, media and technology. She began her career at Merrill Lynch, then moved to JP Morgan where she headed the Telecom, Media and Technology investment banking group. In 2003, she moved into private equity as head of the New York office of Providence Equity Partners, where she spearheaded several investments and buyouts.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Fivetran board,” said Richardson. “Fivetran is providing a proven solution to data management. Its product offering is one that is essential for companies of all sizes. Given the enormous total addressable market, the company should continue to see rapid growth. I look forward to lending my experience with high-growth technology companies and collaborating with this talented team.”

As part of her position, Richardson will work closely with other board members and the management team as the company continues to extend its market-leading position. In 2021, Fivetran acquired HVR and Teleport Data, while more than doubling revenue and increasing its customer base by 75 percent. The Fivetran customer roster includes thousands of global companies such as ASICS, Condé Nast, Hermes Group, Lufthansa, Nando’s, Okta, Square and Thomson Reuters.

“I was instantly attracted to the culture and focus on diversity at Fivetran, and was especially impressed to see diversity among the company’s top five critical objectives,” continued Richardson. “That is a topic that is not only important to me personally, but also crucial in building world-class companies.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our board. Fivetran has a special board with a distinctive internal culture that has been invaluable in bringing the business to where it is today,” said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. “Julie is an extraordinarily qualified board member who is both a great fit for our culture and will bring new skills to the table that we need as we continue to scale.”

About Fivetran



Fivetran is the global leader in modern data integration. Our mission is to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Built for the cloud, Fivetran enables data teams to effortlessly centralize and transform data from hundreds of SaaS and on-prem data sources into high-performance cloud destinations. Fast-moving startups to the world’s largest companies use Fivetran to accelerate modern analytics and operational efficiency, fueling data-driven business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

