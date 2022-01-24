Pentera Named ‘Most Promising Unicorn’ Award Finalist by SC Media

Leading Automated Security Validation Platform Provider Recognized for Its Unique Approach To Building Enterprise Cyber Resilience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pentera, the leader in automated security validation, has been named a Trust Award finalist in the Most Promising Unicorn category for the 2022 SC Awards. Pentera is recognized as a cybersecurity company to watch for its significant growth trajectory and innovative approach to infrastructure and cloud security validation.

Earlier this year, Pentera announced it had raised $150 million in Series C funding and reached a $1 billion valuation, making it the highest-valued company in its category. With more than 500 enterprise customers to date, Pentera is expanding its presence globally and scaling operations across all functions and regions to meet growing demand for its award-winning technology.

“Pentera and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry in response to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, and Pentera competed against the industry’s most successful security startups for this prestigious award. The five shortlisted companies in the Most Promising Unicorn category were selected for their core product offering, proven viability, and continued focus on market validation and achieving accelerated scale.

“We are honored to be named a finalist for the Most Promising Unicorn award, and recognized for our innovative Automated Security Validation platform,” said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. “This recognition provides strong validation for Pentera’s unique approach to providing enterprises with real-world validation of their security resilience against the latest cyber attacks and adds to the significant traction the company has gained recently.”

The Pentera platform autonomously emulates adversaries’ tactics, techniques and procedures, day-in and day-out, to help CISOs and IT security teams build their cyber resilience and readiness. With the Pentera platform, IT security teams can run penetration tests on-demand, on enterprises’ entire internal and external attack surface, ensuring that real security gaps are discovered and prioritized for timely remediation. Pentera validates security controls, like firewalls, XDRs, NDRs and SIEM, allowing IT security teams to ensure their chosen security controls are working as intended and protecting the organization’s network and data.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to easily test the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding accurate, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers worldwide use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit pentera.io.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

