FS Extends 400G/800G Optical Solutions to Empower High-Speed Connections in Data Centers

NEW CASTLE, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, has expanded the company’s portfolio of new generation 400G/800G optical solutions to support high-speed network connections and enable transmissions of more bits at lower power and cost in data center networks.

Timing the Move to 400G/800G Data Centers

The market for 400G/800G data center networking is skyrocketing and becoming increasingly competitive. Data center virtualization, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, coupled with data-intensive applications such as machine learning, social networking, and video streaming, are all fueling the unrelenting expansion of data center traffic and demand for high-capacity 400G/800G optical solutions. FS 400G/800G optical solutions are designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for greater speeds, higher capacity, and lower latency, as well as to deliver a lower cost per bit with less power in energy-guzzling data centers.

FS 400G/800G Optical Solutions

The highlight of FS 400G/800G portfolio is a rich set of 800G transceiver modules, launched in cooperation with Source Photonics, a global leader of innovative and reliable optical communications technology. FS hot-pluggable 400G/800G OSFP/QSFP-DD modules, featuring high speed, high density, and low power consumption, are ideal for smart, power-efficient and high-performance data center networks.

Here is a full list of FS 400G/800G products.

As the data center landscape is shifting fast, it becomes crucial for cloud operators, service providers and enterprises to move their infrastructure technologies and network performance to the next level.

FS 400G/800G optical solutions provide the most comprehensive and high-performance portfolio to help customers around the world expand network connectivity and migrate to 400G/800G networks. FS will continue to contribute to next generation 400G/800G data center interconnects by delivering high-bandwidth and low cost-per-bit optical solutions with more power savings, while keeping the network secure, customizable, and growing for an age where use experience comes first.

About FS.COM

FS.COM (www.fs.com) is a high-speed communication product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data center, enterprise, and telecom networks. FS is dedicated to fulfilling product systems and tailoring project solutions for IT professionals with immediate services by developing its talents, labs and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrade and brand partnership, FS serves customers across 200 countries – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.

