Octo Wins Spot on BPA to Serve DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)

Octo will provide the JAIC with AI technologies, analysis, testing, and evaluation.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octo, the premier MLOps and data management solutions provider for the Federal Government, today announced it has been awarded a spot on the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) five-year, $249 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The multi-award contract supports the JAIC’s T&E team which is responsible for developing DoD-wide artificial intelligence (AI) testing and evaluation processes, tools, and standards.

Under the BPA, Octo will provide test technology and tools for a variety of AI applications and develop T&E capabilities to support the DoD’s full spectrum of emerging AI technologies to include machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and neural networks. Octo will also test and evaluate existing technologies in support of mission objectives.

The JAIC focuses on broad enablement and implementation of AI capabilities within the DoD, supporting its defense customers by providing the infrastructure, tools, and technical expertise for users to successfully build and deploy mission-enabling AI projects. Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “The JAIC’s T&E team is critical to the success of the organization and the DoD at every level. Octo could not be more excited to be among those chosen to advance the JAIC’s mission of bringing safe, effective AI into the hands of the women and men who protect our country. We are pleased our approach of focusing on Warfighters’ success in the field under any condition has earned Octo a reputation as a firm that delivers results.”

Rob Albritton, Senior Director of Octo’s AI Center of Excellence said, “Our work within oLabs™, Octo’s R&D innovation center, and our work with the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program have demonstrated our AI proficiencies but have only scratched the surface of what we’re capable of. We’re eager to collaborate with the experts at the JAIC to develop technology that far exceeds the expectations of our Warfighters and makes them even more effective than they are today.”

Sam Stollar, General Manager of Octo’s Defense and Intelligence Business Unit, said, “Octo has a long history of supporting defense programs with the latest technologies, top industry talent, and dedication to helping maintain our warriors’ unparalleled capability. We are excited to expand our relationship with the defense community and put to good use the proven tools we’ve developed to bolster mission accomplishment.”

