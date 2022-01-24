Unveiling Next Generation of Pet Care Technology with Whistle™ Health

Unlock health information and care for your pet like never before with Whistle™ Health—the new, AI-powered smart device for dogs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whistle, the leading pet tech healthcare service, announced today the launch of Whistle Health, an AI-enabled, data-driven smart device for dogs aimed at preventive care.

Leveraging a vast collection of data, gathered over four years from over 100,000 pets worldwide, Whistle built industry-leading AI that can translate every dog’s movements into a personalized, holistic wellness index. The result is a first-of-its kind health device that helps pet parents see what’s actually happening with their dog’s health at all times.

“Think of Whistle Health as your daily digital companion for your dog—a smart device that provides your pet with a voice, helping you understand them like never before,” said Kate Balingit, General Manager at Whistle. “Whistle Health doesn’t just detect issues, it also connects pet parents to an entire ecosystem of pet pros for data-driven, personalized care, helping their pets live their happiest and healthiest lives.”

Backed by trillions of data points and clinical insights, Whistle Health tracks important health behaviors like eating, drinking, scratching, licking, sleeping, fitness, and activity to provide an entirely new way of understanding your dog. When paired with the Whistle app, the Whistle Health device can detect issues and alert pet parents of potential problems like excessive scratching or changes in eating habits, automatically connecting them to a veterinarian through Whistle’s Ask a Vet feature.

“It’s hugely impactful when pet parents are able to bring in tracking data collected from a device like Whistle Health—being able to use actual data to inform a treatment plan means veterinary professionals can provide more individualized and tailored care to our patients,” said Aletha Carson, DVM, Senior Manager, Data and Clinical Research. “Whistle Health is an incredible tool that every veterinarian should incorporate into their care.”

Whistle Health and other Whistle products are available at www.whistle.com.

About Kinship



Kinship is here to help everyone pet parent like a pro. Why? Because our pets make us better humans, and we owe them the best possible care. As the premier partner to a new generation of pet parents, we use our data, products, and services to help people be the best pet parents they can be. And we unite changemakers in pet care to break down barriers, open new doors, share insights, and advance our collective knowledge. All so we can reimagine the pet parenting experience, and up people’s confidence, and help the world find better ways to care.

Kinship is a coalition that includes Whistle™, an award-winning leader in smart monitors for pet health, Wisdom Panel™, the world’s most accurate pet DNA test, The Wildest™, one destination that helps people ace it for their animals, Pet Insight Project, a pioneer in interpreting health data to improve pets’ lives, GoodFriend by Kinship, a platform that connects pet parents and care providers, and Adopt-a-Pet.com, a site that helps share homeless pets with millions of adopters.

Together, our brands, teams, and partners work to set new standards in pet care.



Kinship is a division of Mars Petcare. Learn more at www.kinship.co.

