fuboTV Invites Brands to “Follow The Audience” at 2022 IAB NewFronts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will announce today at the 2022 IAB NewFronts the launch of enhanced custom targeting to “follow the audience” across its entire content portfolio, new Fubo Sports Network original programming with R.J. Hampton and even more content from returning original series Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch and No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.

Using first-party data, fuboTV can now create custom audience segments informed by viewership behavior to target users based on the exact content and amount of time they are watching, anywhere on the platform. Audiences can be defined as light, moderate or heavy viewers of specific sports, leagues or content genres based on hours watched. Advertisers can then reach these specific fans across any content genre available on fuboTV. For example, advertisers can target and reach dedicated football fans even outside of football-specific content. Additionally, fuboTV can identify and reach purchase intenders using existing first-party addressable, contextual, behavioral and demographic targeting capabilities.

“One of the key differentiators of CTV is the ability to target and reach desired audiences with precision in a brand-safe, big-screen environment,” said Diana Horowitz, senior vice president, advertising sales, fuboTV. “fuboTV is equipped with more tools than ever before to help advertisers follow our audience across a wide range of premium content using our first-party addressable data. Not only can we target contextually and demographically, but we can also identify audiences based on viewership behavior and preferences to tailor campaigns to specific fans, no matter what type of content they’re watching.”

The enhanced targeting capabilities precede the kick-off of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League™ tournament in June, of which fuboTV has exclusive U.S. rights to select matches through a six-year sublicense with FOX Sports. fuboTV also recently acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the Premier League plus the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. These multi-year agreements strengthen fuboTV’s position as the premier soccer streaming platform in the U.S. and Canada.

Today, fuboTV’s live, free-to-consumer TV network, Fubo Sports Network, will also announce new original programming hosted by Orlando Magic guard, R.J. Hampton. Since joining the NBA in 2020, Hampton has amassed an impressive social media following and is ready to welcome fans into the life of a young rising star on and off the court. The show, which is scheduled to premiere this summer, bolsters the network’s existing original programming slate featuring the voice of the athlete. This year, fans can anticipate even more original programming from Fubo Sports Network’s existing star-studded lineup including award-winning shows Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch, No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, and Drinks with Binks hosted by Julie Stewart-Binks. Now available on 75 million devices, Fubo Sports Network has produced over 400 episodes of original content since its launch in September 2019.

“We’re bringing more original programming and live sports to Fubo Sports Network than ever before,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming. “There are endless opportunities for brands to engage with fans through integrations with our award-winning shows and talent plus exclusive live sports like the UEFA Nations League this summer. We have even leveled up the viewing experience with free-to-play games and FanView, giving advertisers yet another way to reach audiences on Fubo Sports Network.”

fuboTV’s aim to define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television includes predictive, free-to-play games and FanView, a feature that adds live stats and scores to the sports viewing experience. These interactive product features provide custom sponsorship and branded entertainment opportunities that can be tailored to elements of the game like free-to-play question integration, sponsored play of the game and custom reminders. Additionally, fuboTV offers Fubo Sportsbook, a mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with the live TV streaming experience, now available in Iowa and Arizona with more states anticipated to launch in 2022.

The recent acquisition of Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform, also enables fuboTV to expand its ad tech capabilities, such as better detection of ad breaks and targeted contextual advertising, plus the potential for integrated CTV e-commerce.

2021 marked another record-breaking year for fuboTV, which surpassed 1.1 million paid subscribers. Advertising revenue drove significant growth for the company in 2021, reaching nearly $74 million, an increase of 153% year-over-year. The fourth quarter of 2021 marked the strongest advertising quarter in fuboTV’s history, generating revenue of $25.9 million, an increase of 98%year-over-year. fuboTV will issue financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes today.

About fuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

