Exabeam OEMs ZeroFox to Enhance Threat Intelligence

FOSTER CITY, Calif. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SIEM—Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, and ZeroFox, a leading external cybersecurity threat intelligence provider, today announced an OEM partnership to enhance indicators of compromise (IoC) with an added layer of threat intelligence for Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR customers. In addition to Exabeam site collector and cloud connecter data, Exabeam will merge the ZeroFox Adversary Disruption service into the Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service, included in all Exabeam Fusion products, to further enrich customers’ data.

Exabeam and ZeroFox help organizations more accurately assess the business risks of cyberattacks. The ZeroFox service feeds into the Exabeam threat context tables that are a backbone of strong cyber analytics and advanced threat scoring precision. The ZeroFox service also includes a dedicated human research team, adding to its existing AI-based data collection for best-of-breed threat intel. Exabeam customers require no additional scripting or alteration of analyst workflows to leverage the ZeroFox service in Exabeam Fusion products.

“We build advanced threat intelligence services into our Fusion SIEM and Fusion XDR solutions because we want Exabeam customers – from the most junior security analysts to CISOs –– to have access to the most in-depth data required to strategically combat and eliminate adversaries, and to have a full grasp of potential business risk,” said Chris Stewart, vice president, business development and global alliances, Exabeam. “The ZeroFox Adversary Disruption service adds another secure layer of enriched data to the Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service to further boost our customers’ cyber defense capabilities.”

“In an increasingly advanced world of cyberattacks, Exabeam recognizes that threat intelligence is a critical component of any modern SIEM and should inform every business decision when examining the risk of an event or incident,” said James C. Foster, co-founder, chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “We are pleased to have this OEM partnership with Exabeam to further provide security teams with advanced threat intelligence to help stop adversaries in their tracks.”

The ZeroFox Adversary Disruption service augments the Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service with:

Automated discovery of malicious attacks from domains, content, profiles, and infrastructure associated with external cyberattacks.

Collective intelligence from a global disruption network, including hundreds of network providers, partners, and customers.

Disruption feed of malicious infrastructure lists with seamless integration into customers’ broader security and technology workflows and tech stacks.

About Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service

Many XDR and SIEM vendors offer a “bring your own feed” model that puts the burden on security teams to purchase and manage their own separate threat intelligence service – Exabeam offers Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service free to its Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR customers. It enables engineers to integrate native threat intelligence into their workflows, by incorporating correlation rules and behavioral analysis models to identify risk via IP and domain reputation indication.

In addition, the content in the Exabeam Threat Intelligence Service is updated daily so analysts can quickly identify and mitigate the newest and emerging attacks for consistent and outcome-driven security practices.

More About ZeroFox Adversary Disruption Service

The ZeroFox Adversary Disruption service shortens exposure time and speeds time-to-disruption by taking proactive measures before damages of an external cyberattack can occur. ZeroFox’s Disruption Intelligence Feed, including malicious infrastructure lists, can be easily integrated into firewalls, proxies, endpoints, and email and web security gateways.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, a leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one platform. With global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.ZeroFox.com for more information.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

