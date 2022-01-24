Cenlar Promotes Senior Leaders

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cenlar FSB, the nation’s leading mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, announced the promotion of seven company leaders who exemplify the best of our company and enable us to deliver the most innovative, high quality and flexible servicing solutions to the market.

“Cenlar is proud to promote several senior leaders in various roles across our organization,” said Cenlar Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President Greg Tornquist. “These individuals are seasoned experts in their crafts and demonstrate their commitment to best serving our employees, clients and their homeowners.”

Our promoted leaders include:

Thomas Bland, to Vice President, Business Information Officer. Thomas joined Cenlar in 2016. With more than 20 years of experience in both technology and financial services, Thomas has held multiple positions for various organizations, including Ally Financial Inc., State Street Bank, BNP Paribas and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. At Cenlar, Thomas is responsible for overall IT strategy and delivery for Cenlar’s servicing operations, the wholesale bank, corporate functions and partnering with key leaders across all business units.

Janet Cahill, to Vice President, Technology Management Office. Janet has been working at Cenlar for four years. She leads the Enterprise Portfolio Management Office to ensure proper governance over strategic programs, and partners with leaders in Risk, Controls, Financial Planning & Analysis and Human Resources to support the Chief Information Officer (CIO) in the overall management of the IT organization. Prior to her current position as Vice President of the Technology Management Office, she held the positions of IT Director, Business Information Officer for Default Operations and Business Information Officer for Corporate Functions. Janet, who has been working in financial services technology for over 25 years, held senior IT positions with Bankers Trust Company, Credit Suisse First Boston, Merrill Lynch and AIG before joining Cenlar.

Victoria Gallagher to Vice President, Compliance Program Management. Victoria manages our Compliance Advisory, Issues Management and Regulatory Change Management teams. She works closely with the Issues Management team to review issues and remediation strategies, as well as oversee Cenlar’s regulatory change management process. She also supports internal employees by addressing questions related to compliance and project support.

Rene Gonzales, to Senior Vice President, Infrastructure & Engineering. Rene has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry with merger and acquisition activity, data center migrations, and business consolidations and operational improvements. Rene has held leadership positions with companies, such as JPMorgan, Ally Financial Inc. and PHH Mortgage prior to joining Cenlar.

He began his career with Cenlar four years ago and was an integral part in revamping and improving the company’s overall technology and operations capabilities. Rene was responsible for helping to implement the next generation contact center, and was paramount in migrating the company to the cloud to improve our data center capabilities, improve security, reduce risks and provide full disaster recovery capabilities. Rene works closely with key leaders in multiple business units where he advises on how to increase efficiencies.

Meera Kali, to Vice President, Compliance Risk Assessment & Testing. Meera maintains and enhances the Compliance Risk Assessments to accommodate for regulatory and operational changes. She is responsible for monitoring regulatory compliance across all business units, through the CMS Testing Program, as well as managing the KRI Oversight and Monitoring Program.

Tim Quinn, to Vice President, Contact Center, Technology & Borrower Communications. Tim began his career at Cenlar in 2010 as a Business Analyst and Project Manager supporting Customer Service. During his tenure, Tim has managed multiple operational teams and made significant impacts on the business. In his new role, Tim will bring his wealth of experience and knowledge of the business to design and implement the borrower communication strategy. He will also ensure that supporting technology is in place to increase client satisfaction through the delivery of information.

Josh Reicher, to Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. Josh joined Cenlar in 2016. He manages Cenlar’s digital technology and operations, including the Digital Services, Development, IT Quality Assurance, Data, and Servicing Systems teams. With 20 years in the financial services industry and 30 years in technology overall, Josh has served in various IT leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and other organizations.

Josh was instrumental in creating Cenlar’s digital strategy that includes both B2B and B2C capabilities, such as conversational artificial intelligence (chat bots), automation via Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and workflow, improved digital communications, as well as a multitude of tools to improve operational effectiveness, client satisfaction and employee engagement. Josh continues to lead Cenlar’s broader technology innovation and strategy.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states and its U.S. territories. As the nation’s leading subservicer, Cenlar boasts a loyal and growing client base including banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers. Our more than 3,000 employees, strategically located throughout the United States, are dedicated to customer satisfaction and teamwork that drives client solutions that are unparalleled in quality, flexibility and innovation. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, Cenlar is industry rated and audited regularly by independent third parties.

For more information, visit www.cenlar.com.



Find us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cenlar-fsb/

