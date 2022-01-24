Galecto to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

   
BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date:  Tuesday, May 10
Time: 3:40 pm ET / 12:40 pm PT
Presentation: Click Here
   
A replay of the presentation will be available on the investors portion of the company’s website.
   
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date:  May 23-26
Time: On demand presentation
Register: Click Here
   

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an oral LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an oral galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a planned phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO  
Jon Freve, CFO  
+45 70 70 52 10  
   
Investors/US Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson Sandya von der Weid
[email protected] [email protected]
+1 617 430 7577 +41 78 680 0538

