NKGen Biotech Announces Three SNK01 Abstracts to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
SANTA ANA, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NKGen Biotech Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that three abstracts with clinical information on its NK cell therapy (SNK01) were accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
Poster Discussion
Title: Interim Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) and Avelumab in Advanced Refractory Sarcoma
Authors: Sant P. Chawla, Victoria S. Chua, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, William Feske, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song
Session Type: Poster Discussion
Session Title: Sarcoma
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am; Discussion 11:30 am – 1:00 pm CDT
Poster Presentation
Title: Preliminary Analysis of a Phase I Study of SNK01 (Autologous Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells with Enhanced Cytotoxicity) Monotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Authors: Victoria S. Chua, Sant P. Chawla, Erlinda Maria Gordon, Ted T. Kim, Simranjit Sekhon, William Feske, Lucia Hui, Brenda L. Gibson, Paul Y. Chang, Debra Robinson, Paul Y. Song
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT
Poster Presentation
Title: The combination of CD6A/EGFR innate cell engager, AFM24, with SNK01 autologous natural killer cells in patients with advanced solid tumors
Authors: Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Paul Y. Song, Jennifer Rubel, Dorna Y. Pourang, Christa Raab, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada
Session Type: Poster Presentation
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CDT
Abstracts will be released to the public on Friday, May 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm EDT.
More information on the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and related posters sessions can be found at www.asco.org
About NKGen Biotech
NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.
