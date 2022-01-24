GetSwift Provides Update on Short-Term Funding and Strategic Opportunities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GetSwift Technologies Limited (“GetSwift” or the “Corporation“; NEO: “GSW”) is pleased to provide an update on its short-term funding activities and its process to explore strategic opportunities and other options for the longer term. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Corporation is continuing its process to identify, examine and consider funding arrangements, that will provide the Corporation with sufficient working capital in the short term, and the strategic opportunities available to the Corporation, in order to maximize value for shareholders in the longer term. Such strategic opportunities may include, but are not limited to, a corporate sale, merger or other business combination, a disposition of all or a portion of the Corporation’s assets, a recapitalization, refinancing of its capital structure, or any combination of the foregoing.

The Board has engaged with its financial advisors in connection with its review and analysis of strategic opportunities.

The Corporation has not set a definitive schedule to complete its strategic review. GetSwift does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the strategic review process unless and until such time as the Board approves a definitive transaction or strategic alternative, or otherwise determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate. There can be no assurance that any transaction will occur, or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms or timing.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GetSwift is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”. For further background, please visit the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation’s website at www.getswift.co.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“Forward-looking Information”). Forward-looking Information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Corporation, to the future outlook of the Corporation and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Corporation. In some cases, Forward-looking Information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking Information in this news release include statements related to short and long term strategic opportunities involving the Corporation and the timing, details, and outcome of the strategic review undertaken by the Board, and the type of strategic opportunity that may be pursued, if any.

Forward-looking Information involves various risks and uncertainties and is based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations include, without limitation, general market conditions, the ability of the Board to obtain short term financing to enable the Corporation to continue as a going-concern, the ability of the Board to identify strategic opportunities and of the Corporation to enter into agreements in respect of such strategic opportunities, the ability of the Corporation to complete the transactions contemplated by any strategic opportunity identified by the Board, the ability of management and the Board to dedicate resources to the strategic review and the effect of a strategic opportunity on maximizing shareholder value.

The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Information. Any Forward-looking Information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

